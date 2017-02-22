Malcolm Turnbull, Netanyahu Australian PM slams UN resolution as he welcomes ISraeli PM

Ahead of the four-day visit, Turnbull wrote a newspaper editorial slamming the United Nations Security Council.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) invites his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney, on February 22, 2017 play

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) invites his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney, on February 22, 2017

(POOL/AFP)

Amnesty International Report says Australia failing on multiple human rights fronts
In Australia Fires ease as damage mounts after record heat
North Korea, Donald Trump Country fires ballistic missile, drawing tough response from US President
Trump After silence from Xi, President endorses the 'one China' policy
Trump About US President's Iran and Australia controversy
North Korea Any nuclear attack would trigger 'overwhelming response' - US Defense Secretary says
Donald Trump Pentagon chief Mattis arrives in S. Korea amid US President's uncertainty
Donald Trump US President ripped into Australian leader on call, according to reports
US-Australia rift is possible after Trump ends call with Prime Minister
In Australia 4 dead, 20 hurt as car rams Melbourne shoppers

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attacked the United Nations for "one-sided resolutions" against Israel's push to build settlements on occupied land as he welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday on his first official visit to the country.

Ahead of the four-day visit, Turnbull wrote a newspaper editorial slamming the United Nations Security Council for a resolution adopted in December that called for an end to Israeli settlement building on occupied Palestinian territory.

"My government will not support one-sided resolutions criticizing Israel of the kind recently adopted by the U.N Security Council and we deplore the boycott campaigns designed to de-legitimise the Jewish state," Turnbull wrote in The Australian newspaper.

Netanyahu welcomed the strong show of support, telling reporters he "was delighted" by the article.

"Australia has been courageously willing to puncture U.N. hypocrisy more than once," Netanyahu said at a joint-press conference with Turnbull.

"The U.N. is capable of many absurdities and I think it's important that you have straightforward and clear-eyed countries like Australia that often bring it back to earth," he said.

Turnbull said he supported direct negotiations towards a two-state solution, but warned that Israel's security needs would have to be met for any peace agreement to take hold.

"You cannot expect any Israeli government to put itself in a position where security is at risk, where its citizens are not safe. The first duty of every government is the safety of the people," he said.

A group of 60 business leaders, academics, members of the clergy and former politicians signed a letter released Monday saying that Australia should not welcome Netanyahu, claiming his policies "provoke, intimidate and oppress" the Palestinians.

"Israel continues to defy all United Nations calls for it to comply with international law in respect of its illegal settlement building, and its treatment of the indigenous Palestinian population," the letter reads.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration is planned in Sydney on Thursday.

The UN resolution was passed during the final weeks of former US president Barack Obama's administration, which declined to exercise its veto in a rare show of frustration with its longtime ally Israel.

Obama strongly opposed the expansion of Jewish settlements, arguing they hurt the search for a two-state solution.

Members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition have seen the election of Donald Trump as the beginning of a new era in which they would be able to freely advance settlement construction.

Since Trump's January 20 inauguration, the Israeli premier has announced more than 5,000 settlement homes and the construction of the first entirely new settlement in more than 20 years.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un China's move puts onus on US in North Korea impassebullet

World

Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed will be sworn-in at a ceremony in the highly-secured airport zone to avoid an attack by Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab group
In Somalia Mogadishu on lockdown for president's inauguration
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (right) holds a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after a meeting in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on February 21, 2017
In Cyprus Peace talks called off amid mounting war of words
Newly elected Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, said at his inauguration that there was no quick fix for the country's woes
Mohamed Abdullahi Somali president says no quick fix for nation's woes
Iraqi forces are deployed in the village of al-Buseif, south of Mosul, during an offensive to retake the western side of the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters on February 21, 2017
In Iraq Forces poised for Mosul airport assault