Home > World >

Lukasz Urban :  Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

Lukasz Urban Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

His truck was hijacked by the prime suspect in the December 19 attack in order to steer it into the Christmas market.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Investigators believe Lukasz Urban prevented even more casualties by grabbing the steering wheel in a struggle with the attacker play

Investigators believe Lukasz Urban prevented even more casualties by grabbing the steering wheel in a struggle with the attacker

(AFP/File)

Berlin Truck Attack What we know, open questions
Berlin Truck Attack German petition urges honour for dead Polish truck driver
Anis Amri Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'
Anis Amri CCTV confirms Berlin attacker transited France
Anis Amri Berlin truck suspect killed in Italy shootout
Anis Amri Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video
Anis Amri IS says man shot in Milan was Berlin attacker
Anis Amri Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy

Relatives and friends are saying their final goodbyes on Friday, amid tight security measures, to Polish truck driver Lukasz Urban, who was killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

His truck was hijacked by the prime suspect in the Dec. 19 attack, Anis Amri, in order to steer it into the Christmas market.

Urban, 37, was found shot in the cab of his truck.

His funeral in the north-western Polish village of Banie was attended by his relatives, friends, colleagues as well as Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He was to be buried in a local cemetery.

Urban was the first victim of that night, Amri ploughed the truck through the crowded market killing 11 more people and leaving about 50 injured.

Preliminary autopsy results on Urban showed that he died around the time that the lorry was driven into the market, but a more definite time of death would be released in the middle of January.

There were no knife wounds on the Polish driver, a spokesperson for Germany’s state prosecutor said.

Urban leaves behind his wife and 17-year-old son.

Amri was shot dead by Italian police at a railway station north of Milan on Dec. 23, when he drew a gun on officers.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
2 Vladmir Putin US sanctions Russia over vote hackingbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

President Putin's refusal to expel US diplomats came after Russia's foreign ministry asked him to send home 35 in a tit-for-tat retaliation for the expulsion of the same number of its staff by President Barack Obama
Vladimir Putin President says Russia will not expel US diplomats
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow on December 20, 2016
In Russia Foreign minister moves to expel 35 US diplomats
Pakistani Christians carry a coffin for one of the victims who was killed by toxic liquor, during his funeral in Toba Tek Singh, central Pakistan, on December 27, 2016
In Pakistan Death toll from toxic liquor incident rises to 39
Tunisian jihadist Anis Amri killed 12 people when he drove a hijacked truck through a Berlin Christmas market on December 19
Anis Amri Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'