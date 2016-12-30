Lukasz Urban :  Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

Relatives and friends are saying their final goodbyes on Friday, amid tight security measures, to Polish truck driver Lukasz Urban, who was killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

His truck was hijacked by the prime suspect in the Dec. 19 attack, Anis Amri, in order to steer it into the Christmas market.

Urban, 37, was found shot in the cab of his truck.

His funeral in the north-western Polish village of Banie was attended by his relatives, friends, colleagues as well as Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He was to be buried in a local cemetery.

Urban was the first victim of that night, Amri ploughed the truck through the crowded market killing 11 more people and leaving about 50 injured.

Preliminary autopsy results on Urban showed that he died around the time that the lorry was driven into the market, but a more definite time of death would be released in the middle of January.

There were no knife wounds on the Polish driver, a spokesperson for Germany’s state prosecutor said.

Urban leaves behind his wife and 17-year-old son.

Amri was shot dead by Italian police at a railway station north of Milan on Dec. 23, when he drew a gun on officers.