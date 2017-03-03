King Salman Bali gears up for Saudi monarch's extravagant visit

Hundreds of top-end cars and SUVs are ready to transport the king, who arrives Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Balinese Hindu local security 'Pecalang' stand guard during a rehearsal ahead of the arrival of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, in Nusa Dua, on March 3, 2017 play

Balinese Hindu local security 'Pecalang' stand guard during a rehearsal ahead of the arrival of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, in Nusa Dua, on March 3, 2017

(AFP)

King Salman Saudi monarch urges fight against terrorism on Indonesia trip
King Salman Saudi king visits Indonesia with huge entourage, tons of gear
John McCain Trump critic meets Saudi's King Salman
In Saudi Arabia Saudi Royals host Erdogan ahead of Syria talks
Antonio Guterres 'Islamophobia' fuelling terrorism - UN chief says
Muslim Ban Saudi, other Muslims spared ban as US allies
Jean-Marc Ayrault France FM in Saudi to reaffirm 'partnership'
In Egypt Government keen to save Saudi ties after islands ruling
In Saudi Arabia 4 Yemenis freed from Guantanamo arrive country
In Egypt Top court rejects islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

Luxury hotels have been booked out and security forces deployed across Bali as the resort island geared up Friday for the arrival of Saudi King Salman on the latest leg of his extravagant Indonesian tour.

Hundreds of top-end cars and SUVs are ready to transport the king, who arrives Saturday, and his vast entourage, while 396 tons of equipment have been flown in to the popular holiday island for the visit.

Salman is leading a 1,000-strong delegation, including princes and ministers, on the first visit by a Saudi Arabian monarch to the world's most populous Muslim-majority country in almost half a century.

He arrived in Jakarta Wednesday for a state visit to an elaborate welcome. After disembarking from his plane on a escalator, he was whisked in a convoy past cheering crowds and greeted at a presidential palace by a 21-gun salute and marching band.

He will spend a week on Bali, a Hindu-majority island famed for its palm-fringed beaches. Police said five luxury hotels have been booked around the upmarket Nusa Dua resort area for the monarch and his party.

Local media reported that among the king's baggage were his own luxury sofa and an 80-inch (200-centimetre) television to ensure he feels at home in his hotel.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz (L) applauds next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, at the parliament in Jakarta, on March 2, 2017 play

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz (L) applauds next to parliament speaker Setyo Novanto, at the parliament in Jakarta, on March 2, 2017

(AFP)

About 2,500 police and military personnel, including snipers and bomb disposal experts, are being deployed around the island. The king's party will use 360 vehicles, including Mercedes, SUVs and buses, during the visit, according to local tourism official I Ketut Ardana.

Intelligence agency officials have checked over several tourist sites that Salman and his entourage might like to visit, including the sacred temple of Uluwatu and the island's cultural centre, Ubud.

"It is our obligation to ensure the safety of our guests and make them feel comfortable here," Bali senior police official Made Sudana told AFP.

Indonesia is one of the highlights on the king's three-week Asian tour, which is seeking investment opportunities as the country aims to diversify its economy away from oil.

He began the tour in Malaysia earlier this week and is also scheduled to visit Japan, China and the Maldives.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book dealbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference in Cairo on March 2, 2017
Angela Merkel German Chancellor goes to Tunisia for economic, migration talks
An Iraqi Kurdish female fighter and a Yazidi female fighter aim their weapons near the front line of the fight against ISIS near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016.
In Northern Iraq Clashes erupt between rival Kurdish forces
Policemen check the back garden of an upscale cafe in Dhaka on July 3, 2016 a day after a bloody siege ended with the death of 22 hostages, including 18 foreigners
In Bangladesh Police arrests cafe attackers' 'spiritual leader'
Police cars block a hall in Gaggenau, western Germany after local authorities dropped permission for a rally at which Turkey's justice minister was to speak
Erdogan Turkey says Berlin working against bid to boost President's powers