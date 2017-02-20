Kim Jong-Nam We cannot trust Malaysian investigation, says North Korea

Pyongyang cannot trust the Malaysian police investigation into the sudden death of a North Korean, the country's ambassador said Monday, after officers identified the victim as the half-brother of the North's leader.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia addresses journalists in Kuala Lumpur play

Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia addresses journalists in Kuala Lumpur

(AFP)

In Malaysia Government summons North Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens
Kim Jong-Un Malaysia seeks N. Korean fugitives in killing
In Malaysia N. Koreans keep low profile after Kim killing
In North Korea China halts coal imports after missile test
In Malaysia Govt arrests N. Korean in Kim killing
In North Korea Privilege and peril for first family
North Korea Country will reject Kim post-mortem result - Ambassador
Kim Jong-Nam Woman accused of Kim half-brother's murder 'duped' - Officials
Kim Jong-Nam Deceased's modest Macau life no protection from Pyongyang
Kim Jong-Nam Deceased sought North Korea reform

Pyongyang cannot trust the Malaysian police investigation into the sudden death of a North Korean, the country's ambassador said Monday, after officers identified the victim as the half-brother of the North's leader.

Kim Jong-Nam was travelling under the alias of Kim Chol when apparently poisoned by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport a week ago.

South Korea has pointed the finger of blame for the attack at the North, citing a "standing order" from its leader Kim Jong-Un to kill his elder sibling and a failed assassination bid in 2012.

"It has been seven days since the incident, but there is no clear evidence on the cause of death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police" even though it has yet to conclude, ambassador Kang Chol told reporters.

Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia addresses journalists in Kuala Lumpur play

Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia addresses journalists in Kuala Lumpur

(AFP)

Malaysia had earlier in the day summoned Kang over his accusation that the investigation was politically motivated and that Kuala Lumpur was conspiring with "hostile forces".

The Malaysian foreign ministry rejected the claim and announced it was recalling its envoy to Pyongyang.

Malaysian police initially told the North Korean embassy that a diplomatic passport-holder had died of natural causes, according to an English transcript of Kang's speech handed to journalists.

The ambassador, who referred to the victim as Kim Chol, also accused officers of beating the teenage son of the North Korean suspect whom they arrested in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Four other North Koreans have been named as suspects in connection with the killing but have fled Malaysia.

North Korea has demanded Malaysia return the body and objected to an autopsy being performed, but police have insisted it cannot be released until a family member comes forward to provide a DNA sample.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's president...bullet
2 Robert Durst US tycoon admitted murdering friend, witness saysbullet
3 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good...bullet

World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, on February 19, 2017
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM says Israel-US team to discuss settlements
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and John Kerry secretly met Arab leaders in 2016 to discuss a comprehensive peace plan, according to a report in the Haaretz
Benjamin Netanyahu Report indicates Israeli PM held secret Arab peace meeting
Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, on February 19, 2017
Pope Francis Pontiff calls for quick accord to end DR Congo violence
Malaysia has summoned the North Korean ambassador for accusations he made over the investigation into the killing of Kim Jong-Nam
In Malaysia Government summons North Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens