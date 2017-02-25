Kim Jong Nam Murder leads Malaysian authorities to detoxify airport

Kim Jong Nam was murdered on Feb. 13 at the terminal of Kuala Lumpur’s main airport with VX nerve agent, a chemical classified by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

The Malaysian police said authorities would sweep one of the terminals at Kuala Lumpur international airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam was murdered there with a nerve agent last week.

Authorities said on Saturday they would issue an arrest warrant if a North Korean diplomat wanted over the death did not come forward.

Kim Jong Nam was murdered on Feb. 13 at the terminal of Kuala Lumpur’s main airport with VX nerve agent, a chemical classified by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

The police forensic team, fire department and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board will be conducting the sweep at the airport.

“The sweep will be conducted from 1 a.m. on Feb. 26 to 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.

“The airport terminal will not be closed, but the search areas would be cordoned off,’’ the police said.

Experts said VX is one of the deadliest chemical weapons created by man with just 10 milligrams of the nerve agent or a single drop enough to kill in minutes.

Kim Jong Nam was waiting at the departure hall when he was attacked by two women, who splashed his face with the liquid.

He died en route the hospital.

Malaysian police said one of the women had suffered from the effects of the chemical and had been vomiting.

