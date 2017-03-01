Kim Jong-Nam Malaysian court charges two women with murder

Two women were charged Wednesday with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, after his assassination at a Malaysian airport last month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong (L) leaves court after being charged with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam play

Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong (L) leaves court after being charged with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam

(AFP)

Kim Jong-Nam Two women to be charged with Kim murder - Malaysia Attorney General reveals
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysian firms linked to North Korea spy front shut
Kim Jong-Nam Britain urges Malaysia to share evidence on Kim VX attack
Kim Jong Nam Dictator brother's killing organized by North Korean ministries, South finds
Kim Jong Nam Murder leads Malaysian authorities to detoxify airport
Kim Jong-Nam Suspect was paid $90 to take part in 'TV prank'
North Korea South Korean experts claim rival has large chemical weapons stockpile
Kim Jong-Nam VX nerve agent found on Kim Jong-Un's half brother's face - Malaysia police
Kim Jong-Nam Vietnam suspect was country girl, say neighbours
Kim Jong-Nam North Korean state media blasts Malaysia over autopsy on its leader's half brother

Two women were charged Wednesday with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, after his assassination at a Malaysian airport last month.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, were surrounded by a heavy police presence as they were charged in a Kuala Lumpur court over the February 13 killing.

Siti, wearing a red T-shirt, was brought in first to hear the murder charge read out before being taken away. Huong, also dressed casually, then heard the charge in Vietnamese.

The handcuffed women were both told they faced the death penalty if found guilty.

Neither woman was asked to enter a plea and their trial is not expected to begin for several months.

Siti Aisyah (C) was the first of two suspects to hear the charges against her in the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother play

Siti Aisyah (C) was the first of two suspects to hear the charges against her in the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother

(AFP)

The suspects, who claim they thought they were merely taking part in a prank video, remained composed throughout the brief hearing.

However, Huong looked nervous as she strained her head to look around the courtroom.

Police accuse the pair of having wiped the VX nerve agent into Kim's face at Kuala Lumpur airport. The deadly poison is classed as a weapon of mass destruction and banned around the world.

The suspects were brought to the isolated courthouse on the outskirts of the capital under intense security, and bundled into the building through a media scrum.

More than 100 heavily armed police wearing balaclavas and wielding automatic weapons had secured the entrance to the court.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the US Congress
Trump US President hails 'new national pride' in address to Congress
While most Russians say they are Orthodox Christians, only about five percent of the population regularly goes to church
In Russia Orthodox Church fuels powerful pro-life movement
Priests of the Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Baname arrive at the Nazareth church in Djidja
Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni The rise of Benin's devil-hunting female pastor
Dutch right wing PVV State members dress as Black Pete, the jolly sidekick of the Dutch Saint Nicholas, at a meeting in Province House in Groningen, The Netherlands
In Holland Blackface ban, no Sunday shops in Dutch polls