Kim Dotcom Megaupload CEO eligible for US extradition

New Zealand's High Court ruled Monday that Kim Dotcom was eligible for extradition to the United States over online piracy allegations linked to his now-defunct Megaupload web empire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The FBI allege New Zealand resident Kim Dotcom's Megaupload web empire netted more than $175 million in criminal proceeds play

The FBI allege New Zealand resident Kim Dotcom's Megaupload web empire netted more than $175 million in criminal proceeds

(AFP/File)

In US 'Fake news' didn't change election outcome: study
Algorithms The managers of our digital lives
Kim Dotcom Livestream of tech entrepreneur's extradition hearing a first for New Zealand
FIFA Hires ex-U.S. prosecutor as its lawyer in bribery probe
Kim Dotcom Megaupload founder appears in court to fight US extradition

New Zealand's High Court ruled Monday that Kim Dotcom was eligible for extradition to the United States over online piracy allegations linked to his now-defunct Megaupload web empire.

But defence lawyers immediately vowed to appeal the decision and maintain Dotcom's long-running battle to avoid him being sent for trial in the United States.

"We are far from defeated," Dotcom's barrister Ron Mansfield said in a statement.

High Court judge Murray Gilbert upheld a District Court ruling that there was enough evidence to extradite German national Dotcom and his three co-accused over their involvement in Megaupload.

The FBI alleges Megaupload netted more than US$175 million in criminal proceeds and cost copyright owners more than US$500 million by offering pirated content.

Dotcom has denied any wrongdoing and accused US authorities of pursuing a vendetta against him on behalf of politically influential Hollywood studios.

He argues Megaupload was a genuine file-sharing site that did its best to police copyright infringement but had 50 million daily users and could not control every aspect of their activity.

Mansfield labelled Monday's decision "extremely disappointing", but he said Dotcom has proved a crucial legal point that could stop his extradition.

He said judge Gilbert had found that copyright infringement was not a criminal office, undermining the FBI's case.

"The last hurdle to what we say is the correct outcome -- no extradition -- will now need to be determined by the Court of Appeal," he said.

"We remain confident that this last point, which would prevent extradition in this complex and unprecedented legal case, will be resolved in Kim's favour."

Dotcom, a German with permanent residency in New Zealand, faces decades in jail if convicted in the United States of piracy.

He was first arrested more than five years ago during a police raid on his mansion near Auckland after the FBI shut down Megaupload's servers.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's president...bullet
2 Robert Durst US tycoon admitted murdering friend, witness saysbullet
3 Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President saysbullet

World

Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has angered Kiev by devising a peace plan for Ukraine, says the New York Times
Donald Trump US President's aides in back-door Ukraine peace plan
US Vice President Mike Pence (R) talks to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the end of a European tour meeting EU and NATO leaders
Mike Pence US Vice-President says he is ready for EU, NATO meetings
The British government's Brexit bill could face greater challenges in the House of Lords, where only 252 of the more than 800 members are Conservatives
Theresa May Britain's House of Lords begins debating Brexit bill
US Vice President Michael Mike Pence (left) and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim held talks during the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in southern Germany, on February 18, 2017
Mike Pence US Vice-President tells Turkey PM wants 'new start' in ties - Report says