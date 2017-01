Key Syrian rebel group Ahrar al-Sham said on Wednesday it will not take part in peace talks between the regime and opposition factions in the Kazakh capital next week.

The group decided not to take part in the negotiations in Astana on Monday for reasons including "the lack of implementation of the ceasefire" in force since December 30, especially in the area of Wadi Barada outside the capital, and ongoing Russian air strikes over Syria, it said in a statement.