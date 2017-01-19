Kenyatta Kenyan leader appoints new anti-graft chief

President Kenyatta has appointed Retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala as the country’s new anti-graft Chief.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) speaks with his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir during their meeting in Khartoum on October 29, 2016 play Kenyatta in Sudan as African decisions loom on ICC (AFP)

Al Shabaab Uganda soldier executed in propaganda video
In Kenya No voter ID, no sex, urges MP
In Kenya Court threatens to jail striking doctors if action not called off
In Kenya Opposition forms 'super alliance' to unseat President Kenyatta

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday appointed Retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala as the country’s new anti-graft Chief following the resignation of Philip Kinisu in August 2016 over fraud.

Kenyatta said Wabukala would be the Chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for a five-year term.

He succeeded Kinisu who was forced to resign following claims that his family firm was a beneficiary of the 7.91-million U.S. dollar loot from the National Youth Service (NYS), the country’s premier vocational training institute for underprivileged youth involving some of its flagship projects.

Wabukala’s appointment followed approval by the National Assembly and appeared in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette published on Jan. 18.

Official government statement noted that “the President wished Archbishop Wabukala success in his new assignment.

Wabukala is an eminently qualified and respected leader who will deliver his mandate at the helm of the EACC to the expectations of Kenyans.’’

Kinisu who quit last year said then that the issues bordering on investigations of a firm he was associated to rendered his stay in office impractical.

He, who was barely a year in office, said he made the decision to ensure that due attention was paid to the fight against corruption and to save the country of resources being spent in deliberations on the matter.

He cited the petition filed in the National Assembly where lawmakers sought that the president formed a tribunal to consider his removal from office, as well as a report by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly which also recommended his removal from office.

Kinisu’s family firm Esaki Ltd supplied goods worth 350,000 U.S. dollars to the NYS over the last three years.

Investigators said there was conflict of interest as Esaki was supplying the NYS while it was under investigation by the anti-graft agency over the 7.91 million dollar supplies scandal. 

Image
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (3rd, R); Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (4th, L) with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Ambassador’s visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Ribadu (R), presenting disinfectant, drugs and insecticides worth about N10 million to the Deputy Controller in-Change of Gombe Prison, Mohammad Abba, during his visit to the prison in Gombe on Wednesday   
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (R) presenting a souvenir to Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during his visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu cutting the tape to inaugurate The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With him is a member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah (L); French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Denys Gauer (3rd,R); Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku (2nd, R); and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba.   
  • From left: A member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah; Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku; and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu, going through the exhibits during the inauguration of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Pensioners undergoing bio-metric data capturing during verification of pensioners by Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Officials of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to pensioners during verification of pensioners in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu (M); Head of the Civil Service in the state, Mrs Gladys Edahor; and Executive members of the Nigerian Legion, Edo Chapter, during the visit of the Legioneers to Government House in Benin on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (L) with members of House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, during an oversight visit of Federal Government projects in Ifiang Ayong-Bakassi, in Cross River on Monday   
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt (NNSP) Commodore Obi Egbuchulam; Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Forward Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole at the inauguration of 120 Housing Quarters at the NNSP Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Director–General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ibrahim Lawal and Director of Review, Inspection and Compliance, Mrs Jesephine Gbadamosi at a News Conference on achievement and the new agenda for ITF in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos (M) with group of Artistes at the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta hosted by Lagos-State Government in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Head of the European Union Delegation, Kurt Cornelist; and one of the members of the delegations, Jens Hoegel during the EU delegation visit’s on the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Assistant Vice Principal, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja Lagos, Mr Kunle Abraham; Principal, Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, Mrs Feyisara Osinupebi; Principal. Hallel College Port Harcourt, Mr Henry Nnurum and Founder, Start-Rite School, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba during the British Council International Schools Award in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Olabowale Ademola (2nd R), wife of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and family members in the court room at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). Justice Ademola and his wife are standing trial on an 11- count charge against them which include conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification of N30m from Joe Agi and Associates between March 11 and March 26 last year.   
  • Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (L) walking out of the court room after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17) adjourned on an 11- count charge including conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification against him and his wife till Wed. Feb. 18, 2017.   
  • Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (5th, R); Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (4th, L), with others during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Nigeria Association Tyne and Wear, Chief Otu Chukwu-Etu (L) presenting a development plans on Hydro-Geo-Spatial Database for Nigeria to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With them is a Soil Scientist and Hydrologist, Newcastle University, London, Dr Dapo Tijani.   
  • From left: Senior Advisers to King Salman Ibn Abdulazeez, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sa'ad Nasir As-Shathriy and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq; Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III; Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fahad Abdullah; and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at an International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-Existence in Nigeria, on Tuesday (17/1/17) at Ilorin   
  • Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L), with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • From Left, Training Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos, Ologun Joseph, Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun; Head of Operation,Ojodu Testing Ground, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mr Adebayo Olusoji and Transport Standardization Officer, FRSC Lagos, Umweni Johnson, at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Adamawa State Committee for the Payment of Outstanding Salary Liabilities, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on modalities for utilizing the Paris Club refund in settling workers arrears in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Chairman, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Branch, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Cross section of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers during a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
3 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet

World

Liao Yongyuan
In China Court jails former senior oil executive for 15 years for graft
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes
In Sudan Govt says rebel group to sign Darfur peace pact
Yahya Jameh
The Gambia Senegalese troops move in to depose Jammeh
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum, on January 19, 2017 in Davos
Antonio Guterres New UN chief at Davos seeks allies in business