Kellyanne Conway Trump aide draws ire for kneeling on White House sofa

Counselor to the US president Kellyanne Conway sparked social media fury after kneeling on a White House sofa with her shoes on.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges in the Oval Office play

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges in the Oval Office

Counsellor to the US president Kellyanne Conway sparked social media fury after kneeling on a White House sofa with her shoes on.

In an image captured by an AFP photographer, Conway appears casually kneeling on the couch as Donald Trump poses for a photo with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Many Twitter users were quick to berate Conway, with many calling her body language a sign of "disrespect."

"Conway with her shoes on the couch in Oval Office -- consistent with general level of disrespect Trump team has shown," tweeted one user.

"The new stock photo for 'white privilege,'" wrote another Twitter user of the image which shows her surrounded by a large number of black people who are standing.

Some drew comparisons to a 2013 photo of former president Barack Obama with his feet up on the desk of the Oval Office.

"Remember when Republicans used to flip out over Obama Oval Office decorum," posted one Twitter user.

Conway recently came under fire for plugging the fashion brand of the president's daughter.

The head of the US Office of Government Ethics urged the White House to investigate Conway after the incident, saying she should face disciplinary action.

