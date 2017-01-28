Kaduna State University   Police hands over 35 recovered computers to VC

The recovered computers were handed over to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh.

  Published:
Kaduna State University   play

Kaduna State University  

(financialwatchngr)

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Friday handed over 35 computers to the State University, which were stolen from the institution by three students and two staff members.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the recovered computers were handed over to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh.

The university had on Dec. 21, 2016 reported to the police the theft of its 55 computers from the institution’s e-library.

The police subsequently paraded the five suspects on Jan. 11, who were found in possession of the 35 recovered computers.

The Commissioner assured that the remaining 20 computers would also be recovered and handed back to the university.

We will recover the remaining 20 unit of the desktop; the suspects are giving us good information and will recover the remaining.”

Abeh urged the general public to give the police more support to rid the state of criminals.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor commended the police for the recovering the computers, saying that some of the computers were donated to the university.

“We will give the police full cooperation until all the computers are recovered,” Tanko said.

