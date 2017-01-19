In Brazil Judge in Petrobras probe dies in plane crash

Teori Zavascki, 68, died when the light plane in which he was flying went down off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Teori Zavascki died in a plane crash of the coast of Rio play

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Teori Zavascki died in a plane crash of the coast of Rio

(AFP/File)

In Brazil Police raid homes of parliament speaker Cunha, tourism minister
In Brazil Authorities transfer inmates from seething gangland prison
In Brazil Police fire rubber bullets at inmates
In Brazil Prisoners occupy roof of jail after massacre
In Brazil Cocaine gang war drives prison bloodbaths
In Brazil Government deploys 200 new guards after jail massacres
In Brazil Some 100 killed in one week in prisons
In Brazil At least 33 killed in prison - government
In Djibouti Cocaine disguised as flour seized by authorities
In Brazil Prison knew about escape risk - minister

A judge involved in the probe of Brazil's huge pay-to-play corruption scandal at the state-run oil giant Petrobras died in a plane crash Thursday.

Teori Zavascki, 68, died when the light plane in which he was flying went down off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

His death was confirmed in a Facebook posting by his son, Francisco and by Attorney General Rodrigo Janot.

Zavascki served as a rapporteur at the Supreme Court in the Petrobras case, which has ensnared much of Brazil's business and political elite.

The plane crashed near the resort town of Paraty, 250 kilometers (160 kilometers) south of the city of Rio, the navy said.

Unconfirmed reports said two other people also died in the crash.

Footage of the crash site showed parts of the plane partially submerged in the sea, as rain fell.

Zavascki had recently been working on compiling the confessions of 77 executives of the construction giant Odebrecht, one of the companies accused of involvement in the scandal.

Dozens of politicians have been accused of taking bribes from Odebrecht and other construction companies to line their own pockets and boost party campaign funds in exchange for facilitating inflated contracts for the companies with Petrobras.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
3 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet

World

Liao Yongyuan
In China Court jails former senior oil executive for 15 years for graft
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes
In Sudan Govt says rebel group to sign Darfur peace pact
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) speaks with his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir during their meeting in Khartoum on October 29, 2016
Kenyatta Kenyan leader appoints new anti-graft chief
Yahya Jameh
The Gambia Senegalese troops move in to depose Jammeh