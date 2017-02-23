Jose Serra Brazil's top diplomat resigns

Brazil's Foreign Minister Jose Serra resigned citing health concerns, in a new blow to Michel Temer's administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra resigned saying said health problems made him unable to keep up with the rhythm of leading the ministry play

Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra resigned saying said health problems made him unable to keep up with the rhythm of leading the ministry

(AFP/File)

Michel Temer Brazilian judge bars President's ally from taking ministerial position
In Brazil President denies protecting corruption-tainted minister
Michel Temer Brazil's president digs in ahead of corruption time-bomb
Dilma Rousseff Impeached Brazil leader eyes political return
In Brazil Judge overturns 'censorship' of newspaper
In Brazil Senate names president's ally to top court post

Brazil's Foreign Minister Jose Serra resigned citing health concerns, in a new blow to Michel Temer's administration.

Serra, 74, said health problems made him unable to keep up with the rhythm of leading the foreign ministry of Latin America's biggest nation.

He did not disclose what medical problems he is addressing. A government source said it was related to his spine on which he has had surgery in the past.

Serra was a highly experienced official and former presidential candidate.

Temer has low popularity ratings amid a vast corruption scandal. He took over as president in May to replace Dilma Rousseff, who was later impeached.

Temer already had lost seven leading members of his government -- six ministers and a senior adviser.

Brazil's economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2015 and an estimated 3.6 percent last year.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

French President Francois Hollande said a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict was the only way for Israel to remain a "pluralist and democratic society"
Francois Hollande France insists on two-state Mideast peace deal
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his film crews have visited migrant and refugee hotspots across 22 countries for his epic documentary project "Human Flow"
Trump's Immigration Policy 'Anybody could be a refugee': Ai Weiwei films global crisis
The assassination of Kim Jong-Nam has echoes in Cold War killings
Kim Jong-Nam Vietnam suspect was country girl, say neighbours
Lawyers representing residents near a US airbase in Okinawa: noise is a long-term source of complaint
In Japan Court awards damages to residents near US army base over noise