John Mahama Ghana president urges public to support successor

Ghana is a shining example of democracy in a region where dictators have been desperately trying to cling to power.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama (C) lost the December 7, 2016 presidential election to opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo play

President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama (C) lost the December 7, 2016 presidential election to opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo

(AFP/File)

In Ghana Colonial satire parade still going after almost a century
Private Sector Empowerment NPP will turn around economy - Nana Addo [Full text]
Ghana's Economy "My government will empower private sector" - Nana Addo
Mugabe Liberation hero turned despot
Pulse List 2016 5 Notable Presidential Elections In 2016
Yahya Jammeh We need Buhari’s experience to resolve political logjam – Gambian coalition
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 best political quotes of the year
In Gambia No deal reached for impasse
African Politics 4 Key elections to watch out for in 2017
In Ghana Five killed in gas station blast

Ghana's outgoing president John Mahama urged his compatriots to get behind his successor, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his last state of the nation address on Thursday.

Mahama told parliament in the capital, Accra, that he was happy to step down and let his long-time rival take the helm of one of Africa's most stable democracies.

Akufo-Addo will be inaugurated as president on Saturday.

"I stand here today, Mr Speaker, holding the baton of leadership prepared to pass it on with pride, goodwill and determination to Nana Akufo-Addo and to ask all Ghanaians to cheer him on as he runs his portion of this important relay for Ghana," said Mahama.

Opposition leader Akufo-Addo defeated Mahama in the hotly contested December 7 elections on a platform promising to rejuvenate the economy and stamp out government corruption.

Ghana is a shining example of democracy in a region where dictators have been desperately trying to cling to power.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has refused to acknowledge his defeat in a December 1 election he lost to Adama Barrow, challenging the result at the Supreme Court.

In Democratic Republic of Congo, where President Joseph Kabila is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term of office, new elections have been delayed by a year.

Ghana's President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, has pledged to put Ghana "back on the path of progress and prosperity" play

Ghana's President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, has pledged to put Ghana "back on the path of progress and prosperity"

(AFP/File)

In 2015, Mahama was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund for a $918-million (873 million euros) bailout to try to turn around an economic slump caused in part by ballooning government debt and a crippling power shortage.

But in his speech, 58-year-old Mahama defended his time in office, saying that despite "sailing against strong headwinds", he was able to deliver many infrastructure projects as well as healthcare and water services to millions of people.

"Ghana is entering into an era of power sufficiency," he said. "I took responsibility."

Akufo-Addo, an erudite 72-year-old human rights lawyer, has pledged to put Ghana "back on the path of progress and prosperity".

In his election manifesto, he laid out a plan to restore economic stability and encourage investment by slashing corporate tax and abolishing taxes on everything from real estate sales to domestic flight tickets.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Gambia Head of electoral commission flees to Senegalbullet
2 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet
3 In DR Congo 5 facts about countrybullet

World

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro named Tareck El Aissami (pictured) vice-president on January 4, 2016, making the powerful state governor a potential successor to the presidency in the event that the embattled Maduro is impeached
In Venezuela President names new potential successor
Oppositions parties insist that they will not recognise newly elected President Jovenel Moise (pictured), claiming the official result was a political stunt
In Haiti Losers in election cry foul
Image grab taken from a video broadcast by the Al-Ikhbariya Al-Souriya TV channel on January 5, 2017, shows the aftermath of an explosion in the coastal Syrian city of Jableh, a bastion of the regime
In Syria Car bomb in coastal regime bastion kills 15 - monitor
A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, on January 21, 2016
In Turkey Government asserts 'right' to close key base for coalition