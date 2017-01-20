The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave office

President Jammeh of The Gambia has reportedly written his acceptance speech as he cedes power to Adama Barrow.

  • Published:
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has been told to stand down after 22 years in power play

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has been told to stand down after 22 years in power

(AFP/File)

The Gambia Jammeh reportedly steps down
Jammeh Gambian President asks for more time to hand over to Barrow
The Gambia More than 45,000 have fled country this month - UN
Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Minister
Yahya Jammeh ECOWAS gives Gambian 'President' final chance to step down peacefully

Embattled Gambian President,Yahaya Jammeh has reportedly written an acceptance speech wherein he would agree to cede power to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh's acceptance speech, it was further reported will officially recognize Adama Barrow as his successor.

Recently sworn in President Barrow also confirmed this via his twitter handle saying: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.

The tale was further confirmed by French journalist in The Gambia, Nicolas Germain, who also tweeted about Jammeh writing his acceptance speech.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London on January 20, 2017
In Europe 'Hideous' Trump a 'disgrace' for protesters
Joaquin Guzman Loera aka "El Chapo" Guzman (C) is escorted in Ciudad Juarez by the Mexican police as he is extradited to the United States
In United States Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in court
View of FARC members at the 34 Alberto Martinez camp front in Vegaez municipality, Antioquia department, Colombia on December 30, 2016
In Columbia State government warned over violence during peace process
Cubans remain outside the National Immigration Institute with the hope of obtaining a safe-conduct that will allow them to reach the border with the United States, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico on January 16, 2017
In Mexico Government expels 91 Cuban migrants after US law change