Embattled Gambian President,Yahaya Jammeh has reportedly written an acceptance speech wherein he would agree to cede power to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh's acceptance speech, it was further reported will officially recognize Adama Barrow as his successor.

Recently sworn in President Barrow also confirmed this via his twitter handle saying: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.”

The tale was further confirmed by French journalist in The Gambia, Nicolas Germain, who also tweeted about Jammeh writing his acceptance speech.