Jammeh Gambia’s National Assembly extends President’s tenure for 3 months

The National Assembly of The Gambia has extended the tenure of President Yahya Jammeh for three months.

The country’s legislature reached a resolution to that effect on Wednesday, January 18, a day before Jammeh was scheduled to hand over to President-elect, Adama Barrow.

The extension will take effect from Wednesday, according to state television.

The Gambia has been in crisis since Jammeh announced that he would not relinquish power to Barrow despite losing the December 1, 2016 elections.

Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat but later changed him mind and decided to challenge Barrow’s victory.

Nigeria has already deployed a warship to The Gambia in preparation for a forceful removal and Senegal is also preparing ground troops for a possible military intervention.

The US has also warned Jammeh to either vacate the office or face the consequences of his action.