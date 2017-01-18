Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara, ordered his Defence Minister and the Heads of the Army, Police and Gendarmes on Wednesday to hold talks with members of the security forces.

Ouattara said that the talks would be centred to discuss grievances in a bid to end two weeks of unrest.

“The President of the Republic asks all soldiers, gendarmes, police, customs officers, forestry service agents and prison guards to facilitate the return of calm,’’ government spokesperson Bruno Kone said following a cabinet meeting.