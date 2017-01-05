Islamic State U.S.airstrikes kill key ISIL leaders in Syria, Iraq

Air Force Col. John Dorrian said precision coalition airstrikes in Mosul and other areas around Iraq have continued attacking ISIL leaders.

  • Published:
U.S.airstrikes kill key ISIL leaders in Syria, Iraq play

U.S.airstrikes kill key ISIL leaders in Syria, Iraq

(Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rick Hurtado)

In Tunisia Authorities dismantle 'terrorist cell' in growing crackdown
Obama WikiLeaks urges leaks of departing President's White House docs
Trump President-elect again raises doubt that Russia hacked US election
In Turkey Istanbul nightclub attacker has been identified - Foreign Minister
In US Pentagon scraps Iraq, Afghan enlistment bonus repayments
In Iraq 6,878 killed, 12,388 wounded in 2016 - UN
In Iraq Forces have retaken over 60% of east Mosul - Commander says
Hollande France's President in Iraq to review war on IS
ISIS Terror group claims attack in southern Iraq kills at least seven
In Germany Suspected IS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial

U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have recently killed several prominent leaders of that organisation, Air Force Col. John Dorrian, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman, has said.

Dorrian, who disclosed this during a news briefing with Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad, said precision coalition airstrikes in Mosul and other areas around Iraq have continued attacking ISIL leaders who facilitate and command and control the terrorist network.

Dorrian’s remarks was made available to the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The latest examples are three ISIL facilitators and terrorist leaders from occupied cities,” he said, confirming the deaths of Ahmad Abdullah Hamad al-Mahalawi, Abu Turq, and Falah al-Rashidi.

“Al-Rishidi, struck on Dec. 4 in Mosul, Iraq, was an ISIL leader who was involved in ISIL’s use of vehicle bombs in Mosul,” Dorrian said.

“His removal further degrades ISIL’s vehicle bomb threat, which has been the enemy’s weapon of choice for attacking Iraqi security forces and civilians.”

Al-Mahalawi, the spokesman said, was struck on Dec. 21 in Qaim, Iraq, and was a “legacy” al-Qaida in Iraq member serving as an ISIL leader in Qaim.

“His removal will disrupt ISIL’s ability to conduct operations along the Euphrates River Valley,” the colonel said.

“This is significant because as ISIL continues to lose population centers, they want to transition toward spoiler attacks in the outlying areas of Iraq and Syria.

“The loss of Mahalawi degrades ISIL’s ability to make that transition.”

Abu Turq was killed on Dec. 4 in Sharqat, Iraq.

Dorrian described him as an ISIL financial facilitator in Qanfusah, Iraq – about 50 miles southwest of Irbil – who had connections to ISIL leaders and ensured money reached the terrorist group.

“He was killed by an airstrike while fighting from a rooftop position in Sharqat, where he and several other fighters were moving a heavy weapon to fire upon partner forces.

“His removal increases pressure on the ISIL financial network, which is already severely disrupted by several hundred strikes on oil infrastructure and bulk cache sites,” he said.

In Syria, more than 100 airstrikes have occurred in the Tabqa Dam area, about 25 miles west of Raqqa, killing many ISIL fighters, including Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, Dorrian said.

He added, “Kuwaiti, a prominent foreign fighter and leader, had been sent to improve ISIL’s control in the region in the face of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’ advance.”

He also said that ISIL was unable to replace fighters and supplies.

Overall, the spokesman said, the coalition-backed battles to regain Raqqa, Syria and Mosul, Iraq from ISIL control have weakened thee enemy’s ability to bring in replacement fighters and supplies.

“In Syria, the SDF, led by their Syrian Arab Coalition, are continuing their advance to isolate Raqqa along two axes, supported by coalition forces, providing advice and assistance, and coalition air power delivering counter-ISIL strikes to Raqqa’s north and west,” the colonel said.

Since this phase began on Dec. 9, the SDF have liberated more than 500 square miles of Syrian land, home to tens of thousands of people who have been brutalized by ISIL’s rule, Dorrian said.

“Coalition airstrikes removed a significant number of ISIL fighters, more than 70 vehicles, and 200 fortifications from the battlefield. This degrades ISIL’s ability to maneuver and defend the occupied cities,” he added.

And recovering the Tabqa Dam from ISIL will return Syria’s largest dam to its people, Dorrian noted, helping them reclaim their homes and liberty.

Image
  •  
    NPP leader Akufo-Addo speaks during a meeting to contest presidential election results, at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra   
  •  
    The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo   
  •  
    Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia   
  • Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria   
  • Rebel fighters hold up their rifles as they walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State   
  • Congolese opposition supporters chant slogans during a march to press President Joseph Kabila to step down in the DRC's capital Kinshasa   
  • South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reacts during a media briefing in Sandton near Johannesburg   
  • Leaders of Kenya's opposition CORD Odinga and Wetangula arrive at a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya   
  • An employee works at a front desk of the Singapore Exchange head office in Singapore   
  • One-gram gold bars are displayed at the annual meeting of German Sparkasse savings banks in Duesseldorf   
  • File photo illustration of a bottle of Pepsi   
  • Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match   
  • British Masters   
  • Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final - Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain v Andy Murray of Britain   
  • A farmer prepares to pull up water from a well in Gujarat state in India, where water supplies for irrigation are running short.   
  • Southampton v Burnley - Premier League   
  • The feet of a child with cerebral palsy are seen at the Palsigunung rehabilitation homestay in Jakarta   
  • First-placed Peter Sagan of Slovakia celebrates as he wins Men Elite Road Race in the UCI Road World Championships 2016, in Doha   
  • PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round   
  • A general view of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton   
  • A currency dealer counts Kenya shillings at a money exchange counter in Nairobi   
  • The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo   
  • Tennis: U.S. Open   
  • Liverpool v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League   
  • Traders work at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo   
  • Olympique Lyon v Caen - French Ligue 1   
  • The skyline of central Seoul is seen during a foggy day in Seoul   
  • South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration   
  • Plaintiff Kiobel speaks during protest against Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum in front of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington   
  • Pepsi bottles are seen lined up at a store in New York   
  • The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo   
  • Buffalos graze in dried-up Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad   
  • Cast member Affleck poses at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood   
  • Cast member Affleck poses with co-star Kendrick, as cast members Simmons, Addai-Robinson and Lithgow watch, at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood   
  • Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul   
  • A sign bearing the logo of Teva is seen in Jerusalem   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Iraqi security forces sleeps in a military vehicle on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparationS to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok   
  • A member of the peshmerga forces takes his position with his weapon during preparations to attack Mosul, on the outskirt of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparationS to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • A member of the Iraqi security forces stands with his weapon on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • A village is seen on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq   
  • Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  • Military vehicles of Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather on the outskirt of Mosul during preparation to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  •  
    Military vehicles for the Iraqi security forces are seen on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq   
  •  
    Member of Peshmerga forces stands on a military vehicle in the east of Mosul   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Gambia Head of electoral commission flees to Senegalbullet
2 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet
3 Teodorin Obiang Playboy son of Equatorial Guinea leader goes on...bullet

World

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro named Tareck El Aissami (pictured) vice-president on January 4, 2016, making the powerful state governor a potential successor to the presidency in the event that the embattled Maduro is impeached
In Venezuela President names new potential successor
Oppositions parties insist that they will not recognise newly elected President Jovenel Moise (pictured), claiming the official result was a political stunt
In Haiti Losers in election cry foul
Police fire rubber bullets at demonstrators protesting outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Embassy in defiance of their President, Joseph Kabila on December 20, 2016 in Pretoria
In DR Congo UN presses for rapid action on crisis deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset (Israel's Parliament) in Jerusalem on January 2, 2017
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM slams Paris conference as 'futile'