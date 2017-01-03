Islamic State Terror group claims Istanbul New Year massacre, attacker on the run

The IS statement said the attack was in response to Turkey's military intervention against the jihadists in war-ravaged Syria

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, during his funeral ceremony on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul play

People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, during his funeral ceremony on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul

(AFP)

Istanbul Shooting 'Blood everywhere': Witnesses recount horror
In Turkey A year of deadly attacks
In Turkey Saudis, Moroccans, Lebanese, Libyans 'among victims of Istanbul attack'
Turkey Attacks Israeli killed, another injured in Istanbul attack
In Syria Clashes test fragile truce brokered by Russia, Turkey
Turkey Attacks Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
In Syria Turkey to press on with operation despite Istanbul attack
In Turkey Newspaper's cook arrested for 'insulting Erdogan'
First Istanbul trial to begin of Turkey coup suspects
In Turkey Erdogan says Istanbul nightclub attack sought to create chaos

Islamic State jihadists Monday claimed the shooting rampage at a glamorous Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 on New Year's night, while police arrested eight suspects but the attacker remained on the run.

The statement by the extremist group -- which Turkey is fighting in neighbouring Syria -- was the first undisputed claim it has made for an attack in Turkey despite being blamed for several assaults over the last year.

Anti-terror police made their first arrests over the attack, which unleashed scenes of panic among party-goers at one of Istanbul's swankiest venues and killed mostly foreign tourists.

Attack in Istanbul play

Attack in Istanbul

(AFP)

The shooting took place just 75 minutes into 2017 after a bloody year in Turkey in which hundreds of people were killed in violence blamed on both IS jihadists and Kurdish militants.

In a statement circulated on social media, the jihadist group said one of the "soldiers of the caliphate" had carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub.

It accused Turkey, a majority-Muslim country, of being a servant of Christians, in a possible reference to Ankara's alliance with the international coalition fighting IS in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

'Continue with determination'

The IS statement said the attack was in response to Turkey's military intervention against the jihadists in war-ravaged Syria where Turkish troops are pressing on with a four-month incursion to oust IS jihadists the border area.

A Turkish special force police officer stands guard near the Reina night club, on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul play

A Turkish special force police officer stands guard near the Reina night club, on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul

(AFP)

Turkey is also spearheading a ceasefire plan with Russia to form a basis for peace talks on Syria.

But after a cabinet meeting in Ankara chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government vowed that the operation in Syria, dubbed Euphrates Shield, would continue.

"This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield," said Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus.

"We will carry on our cross-border operations and Euphrates Shield and with determination," he added.

After a lightning successful start to the operation recapturing towns from IS including Jarabulus, the Turkish military has taken dozens of casualties as it tries to capture Al Bab where IS has put up a stronger fight to remain in control.

'Danger continues'

Arriving by taxi at the plush Reina nightclub on the shores of the Bosphorus, the gunman produced a weapon, reportedly a Kalashnikov, and shot dead a policeman and civilian at the entrance.

This picture released by the Turkish police on January 2, 2016 shows the main suspect in the Reina nightclub rampage play

This picture released by the Turkish police on January 2, 2016 shows the main suspect in the Reina nightclub rampage

(Turkish police/AFP)

He then fired off four magazines containing a total of 120 bullets around the club which was filled with an estimated 700 people. Terrified guests flung themselves into the freezing waters of the Bosphorus in panic.

But after changing clothes, the gunman left the nightclub in the ensuing chaos and has managed to evade security forces.

There were no reports that security services had come close to detaining the gunman but Kurtulmus said physical and fingerprint data had been obtained.

"It is a difficult investigation," he said, vowing to "speedily" identify the attacker and "if there are outside supporters and the forces behind them".

Kurtulmus said anti-terror police have detained eight suspects. But there was no indication of their relationship to the attacker and the minister did not comment on the IS claim.

Turkish President's top advisor Yalcin Topcu lays flowers along the barricade in front of the Reina nightclub on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul play

Turkish President's top advisor Yalcin Topcu lays flowers along the barricade in front of the Reina nightclub on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul

(AFP)

Hurriyet daily said investigators believe the gunman may be from the Central Asian states of Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan.

The attacker may be linked to the same cell that in June carried out a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport blamed on IS that left 47 people dead, the paper added.

But pro-government daily Yeni Akit caused a furore on social media with a headline declaring the United States was the "number one suspect" over the attack.

'Panicking and blood'

Twelve Turks were killed in the attack alongside 27 foreigners, including one Belgian-Turkish dual national. Sixty-five people were wounded.

The foreigners who died -- most of them from Arab countries and including Muslims -- had come to the club to celebrate a special night in style.

They included three Lebanese nationals, two Jordanians and three Iraqis, officials in their respective countries said. At least one German was killed.

A Canadian woman, a Russian woman and a teenage Arab Israeli were also among the dead. Turkish press reports said at least seven Saudi nationals died but this has yet to be confirmed by Riyadh.

Indian film producer Abis Rizvi, son of a former MP, was also among those killed, prompting tributes from the Bollywood community.

The attack evoked memories of the November 2015 carnage in Paris when IS jihadists unleashed a gun and bombing rampage on nightspots in the French capital, killing 130 people including 90 at the Bataclan concert hall.

"I think back to those moments, I can't erase them from my memory," survivor Yusuf Kodat from Alsace in France told AFP as he returned to the scene of the attack by the Bosphorus.

"The people panicking, the blood, the noise of the gunshots, the explosions. That's what I keep on thinking about," Kodat said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Teodorin Obiang Playboy son of Equatorial Guinea leader goes on trial in...bullet
2 In China World's highest bridge opensbullet
3 In Gambia Govt shut popular independent radio station, Teranga FMbullet

World

Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Poll reveals most Americans think President-elect can’t handle presidency
President-elect Donald Trump.
Donald Trump I knew I would win big
THE GUARDIAN
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 3, 2016]
A member of the Libyan forces of the Government of National Accord patrols Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district in December 2016
In Libya Deputy PM quits, saying he has 'failed'