Home > World >

Islamic State :  Human Rights Watch urges protection for Libya civilians

Islamic State Human Rights Watch urges protection for Libya civilians

Forces allied with Libya's unity government said on December 5 that they had ousted IS from the coastal city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A member of the Libyan forces of the National Accord (GNA) patrols Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district on December 20, 2016 after they drove the Islamic State (IS) group out of its Libyan stronghold earlier in the month play

A member of the Libyan forces of the National Accord (GNA) patrols Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district on December 20, 2016 after they drove the Islamic State (IS) group out of its Libyan stronghold earlier in the month

(AFP/File)

In Iraq Patriarch urges protection for displaced Christians
Anis Amri Berlin truck suspect killed in Italy shootout
In Syria 29 killed in Turkish strikes on IS bastion
Afriqiyah Airways Hijackers from Libyan plane have surrendered
Anis Amri Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video
US Govt designates Saleck Ould Cheikh Mohamedou as terrorist
Andrei Karlov Turkey releases relatives of Russian envoy's assassin
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President flirts with an ominous idea about the rule of law
In Aleppo 4,000 rebels leave in 'last stages' of evacuation
In Turkey Govt probing 10,000 over online 'terror' activity

Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged the Libyan government to protect civilians who were detained after fleeing former Islamic State group stronghold Sirte.

"Libyan authorities should ensure the safety of and urgently provide medical care for more than 120 women and children being held in a Misrata prison" on suspicion of jihadist links, it said.

Forces allied with Libya's unity government said on December 5 that they had ousted IS from the coastal city, 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of Tripoli, after seven months of fighting.

The jihadists had seized Sirte, the hometown of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, in June 2015 amid the chaos following Kadhafi's downfall in 2011.

After evacuating the city, Libyan authorities detained a number of civilians suspected of IS links, fears heightened by cases where women blew themselves up after leaving the city.

HRW said authorities have "an obligation to ensure the well-being and security of the women and children" and should not detain them on the basis of suspected relationships to IS fighters.

It cited a prison official who said none of the women had identification documents and another who said some of the women appeared to have been abducted by IS.

HRW urged the government to work with the United Nations and aid agencies to "find safe destinations for those detained and treat them for injuries, illness, and malnourishment".

Image
  • The Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Bayelsa, Mr William Oche (L) assisted by Controller of Nigerian Prisons Service in Bayelsa, Mr Chiabua Victor-Uche to decorate Mrs Ngozi Acholonu with her new rank of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, in Yenagoa on Tuesday   
  • A patrol gunboat in the fleet of the Central Naval Command on duty at Otua Creek, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayesa on Tuesday   
  • The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba, addressing residents of Otua community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa during a medical outreach by Nigerian Navy to the area.   
  • Water vendors resumed after the Eid-Ed Moulud celebration in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Enugu state, Mr Matthew Okosun (4th, L) with newly promoted officers of the service after their decoration in Enugu on Tuesday   
  • Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Enugu state, Mr Matthew Okosun (L) assisted by Mr Obetta Asogwa to decorate an officer of the service in-charge of ECOWAS matters, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed with his new rank in Enugu on Tuesday   
  • Children celebrating 2016 Eid-El Maulud in Bauchi on Monday   
  • Sheik Musa Gidan Bari-Beri (M) flanked by Muslim Faithful while offering a prayer to mark 2016 Eid-El Maulud in Bauchi on Monday   
  • From Left: The Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Liu Jun Sheng; Economic and Commercial Counselor, Embassy of Spain, Pablo Segrelles, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mrs Nike Akande; LCCI Deputy President, Babatubde Ruwase and Consul General of Germany, Lagos, Mr Ingo Herbert, at the LCCI Luncheon with members of Diplomatic Corps, in Lagos on Monday   
  • Students of Arabic Schools during a procession to mark the 2016 Maulud Nabbiyyi Celebration in Lagos on Monday   
  • President, ECOWAS Commission, Marcel De Souza (R) presenting a cheque of one Million Four Hundred Thousand US Dollars to Gov.Kashim Shettima of Borno State for the victims of Boko Haram in the North East of Nigeria on Sunday   
  • From Left: Chairman, APC Zone 111, Mr Luka Shemang; Director of Media and Publicity APC, Kaduna State, Mr Mansseh Istifanus and Southern Kaduna APC member, Mr Jonah Bonet at a News Conference on the party’s Crisis in Southern Kaduna on Monday   
  • Crowd at the 2016 Eid-El Maulud Celebration in Kaduna on Monday   
  • From Left: Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Lamaran Yero, Imam Dahiru Bauchi Mosque, Alhaji Umar Suleiman and District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabir Zubairu, at the 2016 Eid-El Maulud Celebration in Kaduna on Monday   
  • Cross section of new Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Special Marshals during their Induction training in Enugu on Monday   
  • From left: Member Rivers State APC Board of Trustees, Mr Sam Sam Jaja; Rivers South East, APC Senatorial Candidate, Mr Andrew Uchendu; Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Mr Dakuku Peterside; Rivers State APC, Chairman, Mr Davies Ikanya during a News Conference on the rejection of Rivers South East Senatorial result in Port Harcourt on Monday    
  • Guest Speaker/Director, Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Navy, Imam Gidado Miqdad (6TH R) Chairman, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) Abuja Chapter, Abdurahman Balogun (5TH R) and other participants at the Annual Public Lecture of MMPN to mark 2016 Maulud Nabiyy in Abuja on Monday   
  • Muslim Youths celebrating 2016 Eid-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   
  • Muslim faithful during a road show to mark 2016 Eid-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   
  • Some Muslim faithful during a road show to mark 2016 Ed-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Top 3

1 Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan planebullet
2 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet
3 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to actionbullet

World

People take part in the Christmas Eve celebrations on December 24, 2016 outside the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem
Christmas Eve Pilgrims flood Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem
Turkish authorities are often accused of restricting access to social networks after serious incidents, such as attacks, to stop the circulation of information that could "undermine state security"
In Turkey Govt probing 10,000 over online 'terror' activity
Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, leads a mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on October 25, 2016
In Iraq Patriarch urges protection for displaced Christians
Cardinal Raymond Burke has been outspoken in his disapproval of Pope Francis' efforts to reform Church teaching on questions related to the family, marriage and divorce
Pope Francis Order of Malta rebukes Pontiff over investigation