ISIS Top US commander for Mideast in secret Syria trip: alliance

The top US military commander for the Middle East made a secret trip to northern Syria to meet a US-backed alliance fighting the Islamic State group, the alliance's spokesman said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Top US military commander for the Middle East, General Joseph Votel, met in Syria with leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces in the first such trip under the new US administration play

Top US military commander for the Middle East, General Joseph Votel, met in Syria with leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces in the first such trip under the new US administration

(AFP/File)

United Nations UN Haiti cholera fund fails to draw pledges
Denk Dutch immigrants' party challenging the far-right
In Israel Foreign ministry to deny Human Rights Watch visas over 'bias'
Kim Jong-Nam VX nerve agent found on Kim Jong-Un's half brother's face - Malaysia police
In Guatemala Navy moves on Dutch 'abortion ship' after protests
2017 Oscars 'La La Land' set to win big
In Mexico Govt warns US it will refuse non-Mexican deportees
Adama Barrow Gambia charges former spy chief with murder of opposition leader
Trump Transgender students decry 'dangerous' US President's decision on bathroom rights
In Germany Lawmakers urge Turkey to free Die Welt journalist

The top US military commander for the Middle East made a secret trip to northern Syria to meet a US-backed alliance fighting the Islamic State group, the alliance's spokesman said.

General Joseph Votel, who heads US Central Command (Centcom), met with leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces in the first such trip under the new US administration.

SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP that Votel "discussed the increase of coordination and support (to the SDF) in the era of Donald Trump".

"There were promises of heavy weapons in future stages," Sello said.

In an online statement, Sello said Votel had met with several SDF commanders.

"The results were positive. We discussed the developments in the Euphrates Rage campaign and shared military matters," Sello said.

He described the meeting as "confirmation of US support for our forces".

An SDF source told AFP the visit lasted four hours.

According to a senior source in the SDF, "Votel confirmed the coalition's commitment to protecting Manbij from any attacks waged by Turkey or supported by it, as part of its previous commitment to protecting the area."

Manjib is a city in Aleppo province.

"We did not discuss opening corridors for Turkish-backed forces to enter areas under our control," the source said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Votel made a similar trip to Syria in May 2016, meeting with SDF commanders as well as US military advisers working alongside them.

But this is his first trip under Trump's administration.

Founded in October 2015, the SDF is an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters that has seized swathes of territory from IS across northern Syria.

The United States has special operations forces advising the SDF on the ground in Syria, but no combat units.

On Wednesday, Votel told journalists travelling with him in the Middle East that more US troops might be needed in Syria, although he stressed local forces would be the primary force.

"I am very concerned about maintaining momentum," Votel said, in comments reported by the New York Times and other outlets.

"It could be that we take on a larger burden ourselves."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Solar System Seven Earth-like planets discovered around single starbullet

World

Two buses were full of passengers when they collided and crashed into a ditch in eastern Argentina
In Argentina Bus collision kills 13
US Vice President Mike Pence (L) with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, has gone to great lengths to reassure European leaders Washington is not giving up on its allies
Trump US president's Russia reset on hold as White House adds anti-Moscow hawks
Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza (L), seen with then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon in 2016, has been the country's leader since 2005
Pierre Nkurunziza UN warns Burundi's president over fourth term
US President Donald Trump and his administration are on the defensive against allegations of improper links to Russia
Donald Trump White House bars CNN from press briefing