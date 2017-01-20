In Northern Ireland Inquiry finds widespread child abuse in homes

A four year research has uncovered widespread abuse in care homes all over Northern Ireland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alleged victims of historical institutional abuse pose outside the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on January 20, 2017 as they arrive to attend the public statement on the publication of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry Report play

Alleged victims of historical institutional abuse pose outside the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on January 20, 2017 as they arrive to attend the public statement on the publication of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry Report

(AFP)

In Northern Ireland Country set for snap elections
Britain Villagers evacuated as country faces severe flood warnings
NATO Military body and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies
In Myanmar 14 countries press country to allow aid in Rohingya areas
Brexit UK's Supreme Court set for highly-charged Brexit case
Brexit UK Supreme Court to hear appeal in December
Brexit UK Supreme Court to hear historic case
Juan Manuel Santos Colombian president 'inspired' by North Irish peace process
North Irish Crisis Britain and Ireland try to resume talks
Pulse News Agency International By Reuters Paramilitary activity must be addressed - N.Ireland's acting leader

A four-year inquiry into abuses in care homes in Northern Ireland found widespread mistreatment in its final report on Friday and concluded that hundreds of victims were entitled to financial compensation.

The Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry found "evidence of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, neglect and unacceptable practices" from 1922 to 1995 in most of the institutions it investigated.

These included 22 care homes run by state, church and charitable bodies in the once-troubled province.

The report said victims could receive compensation of up to £100,000 (115,000 euros, $123,000) each.

Anthony Hart, a retired senior judge who chaired the inquiry, noted it was the first time most of the victims had been given the chance to relate what happened to them as children in residential care.

"Describing those experiences was not always easy, indeed at times it was clearly distressing and painful, and we thank them for their courage and determination in doing so," he said in a statement.

"We hope that in some measure the process of giving evidence... helped those who were not listened to in the past."

A total of 493 people came forward to report abuses.

The majority were heard in Belfast but testimonies were also gathered in the rest of Britain, Ireland and Australia.

Anthony Hart, chair of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, arrives at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on January 20, 2017 to deliver the public statement on the publication of the HIA Inquiry Report play

Anthony Hart, chair of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, arrives at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on January 20, 2017 to deliver the public statement on the publication of the HIA Inquiry Report

(AFP)

The report was particularly scathing over serial failures by police to investigate allegations and the role of the Catholic Church in protecting perpetrators, particularly notorious serial paedophile Brendan Smyth, who was eventually convicted of dozens of offences against children.

"There was repeated failure to assess the risk he posed to children," the report states.

Four homes run by the Catholic Sisters of Nazareth order attracted the highest number of complaints.

The report found that nuns abused children in their care both physically and emotionally through practices such as putting strong disinfectant into their baths. In another Catholic home run by the De La Salle order, children endured "physical assaults".

Margaret McGuckin, chairwoman of SAVIA (Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse) told the BBC the victims had "waited a lifetime" for the report.

"Today we are believed. As young children, we tried to complain about our abuse and no one would listen. In particular, the religious orders and these holy devout Christian people disbelieved us and even bullied us more for daring to complain," she said.

Leo O'Reilly, bishop of Kilmore where Brendan Smyth served, apologised in a statement.

"The Church cannot be, and should never have been, a safe harbour for anyone responsible for abuse," he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

Undated photo released by the Arequipa regional government shows civil defense workers and police working to rescue seven miners trapped since January 16, 2017 in a makeshift mine in the Acari district of southern Peru
In Peru Rescuers seek trapped miners
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko's most valuable asset is the Roshen confectionery empire, which includes five plants in Ukraine as well as in Lithuania and Hungary
Petro Poroshenko Ukraine president to end his sweets deal in Russia
US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol
Trump Republican candidate sworn in as 45th US president
Joaquin Guzman Loera aka "El Chapo" (C) is escorted in Ciudad Juarez by the Mexican police as he is extradited to the United States
In US Mexico's 'El Chapo' to be arraigned in court Friday