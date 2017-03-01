India Police arrest ruling party woman leader in trafficking case

Police in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal have arrested a woman leader of the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for her alleged involvement in a child trafficking racket.

Police officer Ajay Prasad told newsmen on Wednesday, that BJP women’s wing leader Juhi Chowdhury was nabbed from near the Indo-Nepal border in the state’s Darjeeling district on Tuesday.

“She was on the run for the last few days but she’s now in our custody, we will produce her in court,’’ Prasad told newsmen.

Chowdhury’s arrest is the fourth in the case that involved selling of no less than 17 babies across the country.

The officer added that she also sold to couples from foreign countries in the last few months through Bimala Sishu Griho, a non-government adoption centre.

The racket was unearthed by the police after raids on homes and a number of nursing homes in Baduria of the state’s North 24 Parganas district and other parts of southern West Bengal since November , based on tip-offs.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said the party is looking into the allegations against Chowdhury and will take action if she is found guilty.

“We are probing the matter and will act accordingly if the woman leader is found involved in the racket" he said.