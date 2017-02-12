InCambodia Opposition prepares for polls without leader

Cambodia's opposition party will head into local elections without a president after its founder's shock resignation, a party spokesman said Sunday, confirming his position would not be filled until 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sam Rainsy, who has been at the forefront of Cambodia's opposition scene for two decades, announced his resignation from the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in a letter posted on social media play

Sam Rainsy, who has been at the forefront of Cambodia's opposition scene for two decades, announced his resignation from the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in a letter posted on social media

(AFP/File)

In Cambodia Opposition leader steps down for 'sake of the party'
Malaria Cambodia records 54% decrease in cases in 2016
In Thailand Manhunt for Briton, South African over beach murder
Human Rights Watch Body's report warns Trump-style populism threatens democracy
In Cambodia Authorities to arrest 3 behind photoshopped image of king
In Cambodia Court convicts exiled opposition leader
Court upholds life sentences for Khmer Rouge leaders
Shen Jui-chang Taiwan hostage freed by Somali pirates ate mice, scorpions
In Australia Refugees driven to suicide on Nauru - Amnesty
In Kenya Tears, relief as Somali pirate hostages land in country

Cambodia's opposition party will head into local elections without a president after its founder's shock resignation, a party spokesman said Sunday, confirming his position would not be filled until 2018.

Sam Rainsy, who has been at the forefront of the kingdom's opposition movement for two decades, announced his resignation from the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in a letter posted on social media late Saturday.

His surprise departure casts new doubt over the prospects of a party that poses the only viable challenge to PM Hun Sen's authoritarian government in local elections in June and a 2018 general poll.

Rainsy, who has been living in self-imposed exile since 2015 to avoid convictions and charges he says are politically motivated, did not elaborate on the reasons for his resignation.

But analysts say it was an attempt to dodge legislation recently proposed by Hun Sen's government that would bar convicts from serving as party leaders and could lead to the CNRP's dissolution if Rainsy stayed on.

Rights groups accuse authoritarian Cambodian Premier Hun Sen of a sweeping crackdown on critics and rivals ever since he nearly lost his office to the opposition, CNRP, in 2013 play

Rights groups accuse authoritarian Cambodian Premier Hun Sen of a sweeping crackdown on critics and rivals ever since he nearly lost his office to the opposition, CNRP, in 2013

(AFP/File)

After a party meeting Sunday spokesman Yim Sovann told reporters a new chief would not be selected until April 2018, months before the scheduled national poll.

Rainsy's deputy Kem Sokha will continue to serve as acting leader and guide the party through the local polls, he added.

The spokesman hailed Rainsy's resignation as an act of "devotion" to the party to protect it from "demolition".

The CNRP made significant gains in the last 2013 national election, riding a wave of frustration over the endemic corruption and rights abuses under Hun Sen's 32-year rule.

But the party has been hampered since then by an onslaught of lawsuits that rights groups say is part of the strongman's crackdown on critics as he looks to extend his grip on power.

Political analyst Ou Virak called Rainsy's step-down a "new low" for a party that has been floundering under mounting pressure from Hun Sen.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Germany Neo-Nazi jailed for torching refugee shelter sitebullet
3 Fredrik Onnevall Journalist convicted for bringing Syrian boy to Swedenbullet

World

French-born jihadist and IS member Rachid Kassim, seen here in an Islamic State group propaganda video, is suspected of using the encrypted Telegram app to direct attacks on France from IS-controlled territory in Iraq or Syria
In Syria Opposition unveils delegation for Geneva talks
Former foreign minister and presidential candidate Frank-Walter Steinmeier, regularly polls as Germany's most popular politician
Steinmeier Germany to elect 'anti-Trump' as new president
Military personnel of the Hellenic Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team stand at the site of a World War II bomb in Kordelio, a suburb of Thessaloniki, on February 12, 2017, ahead of an operation to defuse the bomb
In Greece Troops begin defusing WWII bomb after mass evacuation
A man walks past an electoral poster by the Committee against Facilitated Naturalization/Citizenship reading "Uncontrolled Naturalisation? No" featuring a woman wearing a niqab, in a train station in Zurich, on February 7, 2017
In Switzerland Swiss vote on citizenship measure after anti-Muslim campaign