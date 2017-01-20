In Washington Anti-Trump protesters, attendees clash at 'Deploraball'

The name of the event is a play on Hillary Clinton's campaign statement criticizing half of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman throws her fur coat over her head outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 as protesters shouted at them as they left the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump play

A woman throws her fur coat over her head outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 as protesters shouted at them as they left the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump

(AFP)

Donald Trump US President-elect retains 50 senior Obama appointees
Donald Trump Japan PM aims to strengthen U.S. alliance under incoming US President
Donald Trump President-elect wants to ditch 'Obamacare' but keep the gains
Donald Trump President-elect pledges to unify US on inauguration eve
Obama US President, Merkel say strong US-Germany ties 'essential' for world order
In Mexico Government extradites drug lord "El Chapo" to US: official
Antonio Guterres New UN chief at Davos seeks allies in business
Michelle Bachelet Chilean President hopes Trump will 'respect' Latin America
United States Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump Washington braces for massive protests as President-elect is sworn in

Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump clashed with guests leaving an event in honour of the new US president in Washington late Thursday, prompting police to use chemical spray on the crowd.

The protesters, who heckled guests and shouted foul language at people leaving the "Deploraball", also burned protest signs, creating a smoke-filled scene in front of the National Press Building, where the event was held.

Dozens of police, many in riot gear, were on scene, with some trying to help ball-goers, dressed in tuxedos and evening dresses, leave the area as demonstrators chased them down the street.

Although largely peaceful at first, the protest grew more ragged as the night drew on.

Several prominent members of the so-called "alt-right" movement reportedly organized or were to attend the event, held on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

"They don't care about diversity, they don't care about different people, they don't care about homosexuals, they don't care about women, most importantly to me, anyway, as a woman," protester Alex Christopher, who traveled to Washington from West Virginia, told AFP.

Protesters gather outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 during the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump play

Protesters gather outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 during the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump

(AFP)

Brandon Bourg, a 22-year-old law student attending the "Deploraball" from Louisiana told AFP: "You know -- First Amendment, freedom of speech, freedom to be violent, it's good."

"Violence solves things... but I mean, we're the ones that won in the end," he said.

The name of the event is a play on Hillary Clinton's campaign statement criticizing half of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, with an estimated 800,000 people expected to gather on the National Mall to watch.

Small demonstrations have already popped up across the city center with protesters declaring Trump illegitimate. A much larger rally is planned for Saturday.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
US Presidential Inauguration Obamas welcome Trumps to White House
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump Protest in Sri Lanka against US President-elect
A supporter of Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow pictured outside of the Gambian Embassy in Senegal's capital Dakar on January 19, 2017, ahead of Barrow's inauguration
The Gambia More than 45,000 have fled country this month - UN
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has been told to stand down after 22 years in power
Jammeh Gambian President asks for more time to hand over to Barrow