In Venezuela President names new potential successor

Maduro told a televised cabinet meeting that he had named Tareck El Aissami, 42, a powerful state governor, to the post.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro named Tareck El Aissami (pictured) vice-president on January 4, 2016, making the powerful state governor a potential successor to the presidency in the event that the embattled Maduro is impeached play

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro named Tareck El Aissami (pictured) vice-president on January 4, 2016, making the powerful state governor a potential successor to the presidency in the event that the embattled Maduro is impeached

Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday named a new vice-president, who would take over as head of state if Maduro were removed from office this year as the opposition demands.

Maduro told a televised cabinet meeting that he had named Tareck El Aissami, 42, a powerful state governor, to the post.

El Assaimi is governor of the violent northern state of Aragua and served as interior and justice minister under Maduro's late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

"I have appointed Tareck El Aissami executive vice-president of the republic so that he can take up the role from 2017 to 2018 with his youth, experience, commitment and courage," Maduro said.

Food crisis

Venezuela's center-right opposition has been demanding a popular vote on removing President Nicolas Maduro (pictured) from office play

Venezuela's center-right opposition has been demanding a popular vote on removing President Nicolas Maduro (pictured) from office

The center-right opposition has been demanding a popular vote on removing Maduro from office.

It blames him for an economic crisis that has prompted shortages of food and medicine and deadly riots.

The opposition has missed the deadline for sparking fresh elections by a referendum before Maduro's term ends in 2019, however.

Under constitutional rules, if Maduro lost a referendum held after January 10 this year, he could pass power to his handpicked vice-president.

El Assaimi replaces Aristobulo Isturiz, 70, who has been Maduro's vice-president since January 2016.

Opposition maneuvers

Venezuelan opposition ex-congresswoman Maria Corina Machado speaks to the press during a demonstration against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in the streets of Caracas on December 20, 2016 play

Venezuelan opposition ex-congresswoman Maria Corina Machado speaks to the press during a demonstration against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in the streets of Caracas on December 20, 2016

The MUD opposition coalition is scheduled to announce its latest plans when its lawmakers gather in the legislature on Thursday.

It has not said whether it will resume its drive for a referendum against Maduro.

Courts and electoral authorities in October blocked the opposition's bid to hold a recall referendum.

The MUD alleges that Maduro controls the Supreme Court and electoral board through his allies.

Maduro also has the public backing of the military high command.

Maduro vows 'recovery'

People queue outside a supermarket to buy basic food and household items in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, on December 19, 2016 play

People queue outside a supermarket to buy basic food and household items in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, on December 19, 2016

Falling world prices for Venezuela's crucial oil revenues have aggravated its economic chaos since 2014.

Maduro says the crisis is the result of a US-backed capitalist conspiracy.

Some opposition leaders sat down in late 2016 to talks with Maduro's government.

Others branded the dialogue a ploy to defuse protests against the government and its "Bolivarian revolution" launched by Chavez.

The opposition walked out of the talks last month, accusing the government of breaking its promises.

The MUD insists that Venezuelans be allowed to vote on whether Maduro should stay in power.

He has refused to allow any such vote and stuck to his defiant line on Wednesday.

He said "2017 will be the first year of the recovery and the expansion of the Bolivarian revolution on all fronts."

Security

El Assaimi, of Syrian and Lebanese ancestry, is a senior member of Maduro's United Venezuelan Socialist Party.

He was a junior security minister before holding the interior and justice post for four years.

He then became governor of Aragua, considered the most dangerous state in a South American country plagued by violence.

"I told him, Tareck, get to work day and night working for the security of the people," Maduro said on Wednesday.

He called on the new vice-president to wage a "fight against criminals, the fight to clean up the regional police forces, the fight against far-right terrorists."

