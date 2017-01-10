In Venezuela Opposition renews assault against president

The opposition wants to hold early elections, saying the situation is too serious to wait until Maduro ends his term in 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Julio Borges, the head of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, said it had approved a declaration that President Nicolas Maduro had effectively "abandoned his post" play

Julio Borges, the head of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, said it had approved a declaration that President Nicolas Maduro had effectively "abandoned his post"

(AFP/File)

In Venezuela Govt boosts minimum wage by 50 percent
In Venezuela Opposition sets up new showdown with Maduro
In Venezuela Rudderless opposition regroups in crisis
Fidel Castro Cuba marks revolution with military parade for late leader
Senegal Government defends its UN Israel settlement vote
Obama President explains US rejection of Trump's veto advice on UN's Israel/Palestinian Resolution
In Venezuela 3 dead in cash unrest
In Venezuela Citizens get new coins, still waiting on bills
In Venezuela Government reopens Colombia, Brazil border crossings
In Venezuela President names new potential successor

Venezuelan opposition lawmakers sought to trigger early elections by passing a key censure motion against President Nicolas Maduro, who is ruling over a national economic crisis and consequent food shortages.

The opposition majority in the National Assembly legislature on Monday declared that Maduro effectively "abandoned his post" by failing to stem the "economic devastation" in the oil-rich country, according to the speaker of the legislature, Julio Borges.

However, the Supreme Court, which has consistently sided with Maduro, was expected to overrule the motion. It has stated that "the National Assembly is not qualified to remove the president."

The opposition blames Maduro for an "unprecedented economic crisis" that has prompted deadly riots and looting amid shortages of food and medicine.

And it plans to hold a session Tuesday on the grounds of Vargas Hospital, one of the 320 public health facilities wracked by shortages. "People need to know that we are there with them," Borges said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (pictured) has blamed the national economic crisis on a US-backed conspiracy against his socialist policies inherited from his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez play

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (pictured) has blamed the national economic crisis on a US-backed conspiracy against his socialist policies inherited from his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez

(Presidencia de Venezuela/AFP)

Maduro has blamed the crisis on a US-backed conspiracy against his socialist policies inherited from his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

The opposition wants to hold early elections, saying the situation is too serious to wait until Maduro ends his term in 2019.

"An electoral end to Venezuela's crisis is needed. So that the people can express themselves through a vote," Borges said.

The lawmakers' declaration accuses Maduro of trampling citizens' rights and "breaking with the constitutional order."

Maduro's ruling party brass laughed off the opposition drive in the assembly.

"When they demonize the president's actions, they are implicitly acknowledging that he is in fact governing. It's just another comic opera," quipped pro-Maduro lawmaker Pedro Carreno.

More protests?

Venezuela's Supreme Court has consistently sided with President Nicolas Maduro play

Venezuela's Supreme Court has consistently sided with President Nicolas Maduro

(AFP/File)

Under Venezuela's constitution, the National Assembly can force the president's replacement by declaring he has "abandoned his post." Elections are then meant to be held within 30 days.

But Maduro has easily swatted down the opposition's other maneuvers against him so far.

His grip on the courts, electoral council and military has allowed him to stymie a series of opposition strategies: a recall referendum, legislative onslaught and street protests.

The Supreme Court five months ago declared null all acts passed by the opposition-dominated parliament. It maintains that Maduro is exercising his constitutional prerogatives.

Political analyst Diego Moya-Ocampos of the London-based research group IHS said the opposition's motion will not succeed as long as the Supreme Court remains loyal to Maduro.

"And we will have to wait and see whether it will be accompanied by a strategy of pressure from the street to escalate the protest," he said.

The president of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Diego Padron speaks during a meeting with international media, in Caracas, on January 9, 2017 play

The president of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Diego Padron speaks during a meeting with international media, in Caracas, on January 9, 2017

(AFP)

Other analysts said the opposition -- itself divided -- would do better to focus on local and state elections due this year.

Venezuelans, meanwhile, must queue hours to buy rationed food and supplies at shops. Soaring inflation has driven up the prices of what goods are available.

Maduro has launched a series of measures to tackle the crisis, with limited success.

Last month, he announced that new, higher-denomination banknotes would be printed to spare Venezuelans handling unwieldy wads of bills.

That triggered chaos as Maduro tried to withdraw the prevalent 100-bolivar bill from circulation before replacements had arrived.

He said in televised comments on Monday that he now aimed to launch the new series of banknotes on January 16.

Church blames government

The two sides have held Vatican-mediated talks from October to try to ease the crisis. But the negotiations broke down last month, with the opposition accusing the government of bad faith.

Catholic Church leaders on Monday blamed the failure of the dialogue on the government.

"The government is principally responsible for the failure of the talks," Diego Padron, head of the Venezuelan Episcopal Council, told reporters.

"There was not the will to reach an accord."

The council's secretary general Victor Hugo Basabe added: "Regrettably we have a government that is not able to fulfill its commitments... and a fractured opposition that does not know how to put the Venezuelan people's interests before its own."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Shinzo Abe Japan PM urges South Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statuebullet

World

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged to shake up the world body and boost efforts to tackle global crises
Antonio Guterres New UN chief to make first address to Security Council
Afghan officials are pushing to create "safe zones" for Taliban insurgents in a bid to wean them away from their traditional sanctuaries inside Pakistan
Taliban Afghans push for militant 'safe zone' to outflank Pakistan
Germany's European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger was questioned for nearly three hours by three EU parliamentary commissions amid demands that he be punished for the comments
Guenther Oettinger German EU commissioner defends himself over controversial remarks
Russia's Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, seen during his meeting with President Dmitry Medvedev at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, in 2008
Putin US blacklists Russia President's ally, alleged Litvinenko killers