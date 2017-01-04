In US Pentagon scraps Iraq, Afghan enlistment bonus repayments

About 1,000 soldiers will have to present their case and argue over whether their debt should be forgiven.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Pentagon is dropping its efforts to recoup recruitment bonuses paid to more than 15,000 soldiers a decade ago to get more troops to Iraq and Afghanistan battlefields play

The Pentagon is dropping its efforts to recoup recruitment bonuses paid to more than 15,000 soldiers a decade ago to get more troops to Iraq and Afghanistan battlefields

(AFP/File)

Trump White House to test President-elect's leadership chops
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
In U.S. Trump calls for increased US nuclear capabilities
South China Sea US says China has returned seized sea drone
In Libya US military formally ends anti-IS operation in Sirte
Donald Trump 'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery
In Russia Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow
Trump China rejects President-elect's claim it stole drone
Islamic State 2016, the year the IS 'caliphate' buckled
In North Korea US condemns Pyongyang missile plan, warns against 'provocative' actions

The Pentagon said Tuesday it was dropping its efforts to recoup recruitment bonuses paid to more than 15,000 California National Guard staff a decade ago to get more troops to Iraq and Afghanistan battlefields.

In all, a Pentagon review found that some 17,500 California National Guard soldiers faced potential recoupment of bonuses used as inducements during recruitment drives to overcome a shortage of troops to send to the two conflict zones.

The Defense Department's top personnel official Peter Levine told reporters that the Pentagon would begin notifying soldiers over the next month that the repayments were being waived, with that process due to be completed before July 1.

About 1,000 soldiers will have to present their case and argue over whether their debt should be forgiven.

"Most of the cases in which we'll be recouping will actually be cases in which the soldiers did not fulfill their commitment," Levine said.

"There will be some cases in which we have fraud or evidence of fraud or knowledge or should've known.

"But most of the cases in which we'll be recouping, we will be recouping because the soldier didn't fulfill their commitment."

Levine estimated that the recoupments amounted to as much as $10 million.

The Pentagon sought repayments after audits found the California National Guard had fraudulently overpaid troops in an effort to meet enlistment targets.

The plight of the soldiers, once revealed, triggered widespread public outrage.

Among the group of troops, 1,400 soldiers had been ordered to repay bonuses, while the remaining 16,000 had been flagged for review.

In the end, only about half of the group of 1,400 soldiers are expected to be relieved of their debt, with any paid funds returned to them, according to Levine.

And only a few hundred of the other 16,000 soldiers will have to pay back the money.

The re-enlistments were overseen at the time by master sergeant Toni Jaffe, who has since retired from the military and pleaded guilty in 2011 to approving $15.2 million in fraudulent claims.

The program then came under close scrutiny.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Teodorin Obiang Playboy son of Equatorial Guinea leader goes on trial in...bullet
2 In DR Congo 5 facts about countrybullet
3 In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hikebullet

World

Indonesian commandos on exercise in Aceh -- military cooperation with Australia has been suspended
Indonesia Country suspends military cooperation with Australia
US President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reforms will come under sustained assault when President-elect Donald Trump takes office January 20
Obama US President moves to stop Trump gutting signature healthcare law
The trial of an alleged Islamic State jihadist in Germany comes just over two weeks after an IS extremist ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market killing 12
In Germany Suspected IS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial
WikiLeaks appealed for leaked White House documents before President Barack Obama leaves office, as its founder Julian Assange, pictured in 2016, again denied Russia was the source of hacked emails that hurt Hillary Clinton's bid for the presidency
Obama WikiLeaks urges leaks of departing President's White House docs