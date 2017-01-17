In US Gunmen open fire on crowd during Martin Luther King day celebration, 8 injured

The shooting was said to have occurred on Monday afternoon during the Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrations.

Rescuers lift a woman who lost consciousness after shots rang out

An 11-year-old boy and seven others were reportedly injured following a shooting in Miami Florida, United States, on Monday, January 16.

The shooting was said to have occurred on Monday afternoon during the Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrations.

Shots rang out while hundreds of people had gathered at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park after the annual parade, Dailymail UK reports.

The report said the victims were between 11 and 30 years old and included five children.

As at Monday night, one of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was said to be in a critical condition while five were stable.

Two suspects are said to be in police custody in connection to the shooting, and two firearms were recovered from the scene.

