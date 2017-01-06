In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 dead

BBC reports that the incident occurred at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2 of the airport, just before 1300 local time.

  Published:
Hundreds of people have been forced to wait on the airport tarmac for police to clear the terminal play

Hundreds of people have been forced to wait on the airport tarmac for police to clear the terminal

(BBC)

Five people have been reported killed by a gunman at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, United States.

Dozens of police cars and ambulances are said to have rushed to the scene.

A former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was at the scene tweeted: "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

A witness, John Schlicher, told MSNBC that the gunman was a "slender man", who may be in his 20s, was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt.

The gunman identified as Esteban Santiago was shot by police as he attempted to reload, Schlicher said.

He added that his mother-in-law administered first aid to someone who was shot in the head.

