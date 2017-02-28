In US 12 injured after car rammed into a marching band in Alabama



A car on Tuesday, February 28 rammed into a marching band of Gulf Shores High School in Alabama, United States, injuring 12 band members, with four of them in critical condition, CNN reports.

The incident occurred at a Mardi Gras parade, city spokesman Grant Brown said.

According to Brown, the car was driven by a 73-year-old man who accelerated and hit the band.

It was, however, not clear why the man accelerated at that point. Authorities believe the crash was unintentional.

Brown also ruled out drugs or alcohol as a possible 'force' behind the man's action.

"Every indication is that it was a tragic accident by an elderly man," Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore said.

Students were said to be among those who sustained injuries.

Board member for the Baldwin County Board of Education, Angie Swiger, said all students in the parade have been accounted for.

"We've taken the students back to the high school that have not been checked out by parents, and we have accounted for everyone," she said.

Swiger said a crisis counselor is at a local high school to comfort students and parents who witnessed the crash.

"It's going to be a very difficult day," she said. "It is a tight-knit community. We just ask for everyone's thoughts and prayers."

