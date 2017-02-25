In U.S. NASA mulls putting astronauts on deep space test flight

The US space agency said it is considering putting astronauts on an upcoming test flight of the deep space capsule Orion as it aims to orbit the Moon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NASA's deep space capsule Orion is being built to possibly ferry astronauts to Mars play

NASA's deep space capsule Orion is being built to possibly ferry astronauts to Mars

(US NAVY/AFP/File)

SpaceX Cargo ship arrives at space station
Solar System Seven Earth-like planets discovered around single star
SpaceX Rocket blasts off from NASA launchpad with ISS cargo
NASA SpaceX poised to launch cargo from historic pad
Statistics Earth breaks heat record in 2016 for third year in a row
In Kenya Opposition forms 'super alliance' to unseat President Kenyatta
John Glenn American space legend dead at 95
In Russia Spaceship delivers three astronauts to space station
US Election From Broadway to outer space - snippets
NASA Two Russians, American blast off to International Space Station

The US space agency said it is considering putting astronauts on an upcoming test flight of the deep space capsule Orion as it aims to orbit the Moon.

Orion is being built with an eye to one day ferrying astronauts to Earth's neighboring planet, Mars, perhaps by the 2030s.

Until now, the Orion test flight known as Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1) was scheduled for 2018 and was expected to be unmanned.

But NASA's acting administrator Robert Lightfoot asked on February 15 for the space agency to study the feasibility of putting people on board, and the findings of that study are expected in the coming months.

"Our priority is to ensure the safe and effective execution of all our planned exploration missions with the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket," said Bill Gerstenmaier, associate administrator for NASA's human exploration and operations mission directorate.

The capsule will be propelled to space atop a rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS), which is currently being developed. NASA has described it as the "most powerful rocket in the world."

Orion will "fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown," NASA added.

The space capsule also aims to "stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before."

The study is evaluating the pros and cons of adding two crew members, and could possibly delay the EM-1 mission until mid-2019.

The current plan is to send astronauts on Orion's second flight, EM-2, an eight-day mission in 2021.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 Adama Barrow Gambia charges former spy chief with murder of opposition...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

Guatemalan former vice-president Roxana Baldetti (L) was indicted in US federal court in Washington on drug trafficking charges
Roxana Baldetti US seeks extradition of ex-Guatemalan vice president
Women walk between destroyed buildings in the government-held Jouret al-Shiah neighbourhood of the central Syrian city of Homs
In Syria Dozens dead in suicide attack in Homs
The arrest of Senator Leila De Lima, prominent critic of Philippines President Duterte, has sparked demonstrations in Manila
In Manila Thousands protest as Duterte jails top critic
Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, said Tehran wants to buy 950 tonnes of uranium concentrate from Kazakhstan "within three years"
In Kazakhstan Iran requests 950 tonnes of uranium