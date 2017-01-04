In Turkey Istanbul nightclub attacker - Foreign Minister

The foreign minister did not name the attacker or give any further details.

Relatives and friends carry the coffins of husband and wife Mohamed Azzabi and Senda Nakaa, killed in an Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year's Eve that left 39 dead play

Relatives and friends carry the coffins of husband and wife Mohamed Azzabi and Senda Nakaa, killed in an Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year's Eve that left 39 dead

(AFP)

Istanbul Shooting Attacker 'fought for IS in Syria'
In France Film featuring Le Pen character angers far-right
AFCON 2017 Feghouli, Afobe among notable absentees
In Turkey A year of deadly attacks
In Turkey Erdogan says Istanbul nightclub attack sought to create chaos
In Syria Clashes test fragile truce brokered by Russia, Turkey
Syria Russia seeks UN backing for Syria truce
Turkey Attacks Israeli killed, another injured in Istanbul attack
Turkey Attacks Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
In Turkey Saudis, Moroccans, Lebanese, Libyans 'among victims of Istanbul attack'

Turkish authorities have identified the gunman responsible for the attack on an elite nightclub that killed 39 people celebrating New Year, the foreign minister said Wednesday.

"The identity of the person responsible for the Istanbul attack has been established," Mevlut Cavusoglu told Anadolu news agency during a televised interview.

He did not name the attacker or give any further details.

The assailant stormed the popular Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus and sprayed 120 bullets at terrified partygoers celebrating the start of 2017 on Sunday.

Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.

The Islamic State group claimed the massacre on Monday, the first time it has produced such a claim for a mass attack in Turkey.

Since escaping from the club, the gunman has been on the run although authorities previously said they were seeking a suspected jihadist from Central Asia, reportedly from Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan.

According to Turkish media the attacker rented a flat in the central city of Konya before moving to Istanbul to carry out the attack.

There were also press reports suggesting he appeared to be well trained in the use of arms and had fought in Syria for IS.

