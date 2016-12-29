Home > World >

In Turkey :  Government detains prominent journalist over tweets - report

In Turkey Government detains prominent journalist over tweets - report

He has won numerous awards, including the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in 2014.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish journalist Ahmet Sik (C) has been detained on accusations of making "terror propaganda" and denigrating the Turkish Republic, the judicial authorities and police play

Turkish journalist Ahmet Sik (C) has been detained on accusations of making "terror propaganda" and denigrating the Turkish Republic, the judicial authorities and police

(AFP/File)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan US denies Turkish President's accusations of 'supporting IS'
In Syria Russia, Turkey 'agree ceasefire plan'
In Spain Authorities detain 2 suspected jihadists, munitions found
First Istanbul trial to begin of Turkey coup suspects
In Turkey Newspaper's cook arrested for 'insulting Erdogan'
In Syria Turkey urges air support for assault on IS-held town
In Aleppo 21 civilians 'executed' by rebels
In Syria Air strikes kill 22 civilians - monitor

Turkish authorities on Thursday detained a prize-winning journalist over a succession of tweets and articles for an opposition daily, state media said, as alarm grows over press freedom in the country.

Ahmet Sik was detained on accusations of making "terror propaganda" and denigrating the Turkish Republic, the judicial authorities and police, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

It said he had been detained over tweets about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as well as articles for the Cumhuriyet opposition daily that criticised the Turkish secret services.

The author of several books, Sik is one of the best-known journalists in the country and had already endured a lengthy spell in jail from 2011-2012.

He has won numerous awards, including the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in 2014.

Sik's books include notably one of the few full-scale investigations into the group of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based cleric who Ankara blames for the July 15 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The book, called "The Imam's Army" and published in 2011, examines how Gulen supporters infiltrated the Turkish bureaucracy and built up an alliance with the ruling party that has now collapsed.

"I am being detained. I am being taken to prosecutors because of a tweet," he wrote in a final tweet Thursday morning.

Sik had previously been imprisoned for 375 days during the investigation into the so-called Ergenekon alleged coup plot against the government.

That case was strongly supported by Gulen. But the convictions were quashed and suspects released amid accusations Gulen had perverted the process.

Activists worry of a drastically worsening climate for journalists in Turkey, in particular amid the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the coup.

According to the P24 Platform for Independent Journalism, 118 journalists have been arrested in the state of emergency, 80 of them within the coup probe.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?bullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

Flood victims
In Congo At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods
The chief of the state-run National Pension Service has admitted to pressuring the state-run fund to back a merger of two Samsung units, South Korean prosecutors say
In South Korea Pension chief admits pushing Samsung deal in Park probe
Floods in DR Congo
In DR Congo Floods kill at least 50 - provincial governor
This combination of pictures created shows two handout portraits released by German Federal Police Office (BKA) on December 22, 2016 of the suspected jihadist attacker, 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri
Berlin Truck Attack What we know, open questions