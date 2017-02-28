In Turkey Berlin calls in Turkish envoy over jailing of German journalist

The ministry initially said on Twitter that State Secretary Walter Lindner had "summoned" the ambassador of Turkey, before clarifying that the envoy was "asked in".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People hold placards with hashtag #FREEDENIZ to protest the detantion of German journalist Deniz Yucel in front of Turkish embassy in Berlin on February 28, 2017 play

People hold placards with hashtag #FREEDENIZ to protest the detantion of German journalist Deniz Yucel in front of Turkish embassy in Berlin on February 28, 2017

(AFP)

AfD Germany's divided anti-migrant party alarmed by poll dip
In Germany Unilever celebrates the asparagus season with a bizarre erotic cooking ad (ULVR)
Tanzania Africa’s tallest tree to be listed as tourist must-see
Anis Amri German police raid mosque linked to Christmas market attacker
In South Korea Samsung heir Jae-Yong indicted for bribery, embezzlement
Mario Goetze Illness caps Goetze's fall from hero to zero
GE CEO: It is the end of the 'global elite' (GE)
Famine What does it feel like to be dying of hunger?
In Holland PM vows defence of Dutch values on campaign trail
In Germany Lawmakers urge Turkey to free Die Welt journalist

Germany's foreign ministry on Tuesday called in Turkey's ambassador to protest Ankara's provisional detention of a German journalist on terrorism-related charges.

The ministry initially said on Twitter that State Secretary Walter Lindner had "summoned" the ambassador of Turkey, before clarifying that the envoy was "asked in".

"It was not a formal summons, the Turkish envoy was asked in for talks," it said in a second tweet.

The talks came after a court in Istanbul on Monday ordered provisional detention for Deniz Yucel, 43, a correspondent of the German newspaper Die Welt.

Yucel had been held since February 18 in connection with news reports on an attack by hackers against the email account of Turkey's energy minister.

His employer said he had been charged with spreading terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred.

Deploring Ankara's treatment of Yucel, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said the case "made it very clear that there are major differences in Germany and Turkey ... in how the principles of the rule of law and how press and media freedom is evaluated".

He added that the Turkish envoy was told that "these times are less than easy for Turkish-German relations, and that the Yucel case would only make everything harder".

Urging the release of Yucel, Gabriel said Berlin has also demanded full consular access to the journalist.

Relations between Berlin and Ankara have been strained by a series of disputes since the failed coup aiming to oust Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

Germany has been a vocal critic of Ankara's massive crackdown following the putsch, in which some 43,000 people were arrested, and 100,000 fired or suspended.

Turkey has also clamped down on the press, arresting hundreds of journalists without trial.

About 170 media outlets have been closed and nearly 800 press cards cancelled, according to journalists' associations.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

A general views shows a severely damaged street in the northwestern border town of al-Bab on February 24, 2017 after Turkish-backed rebels announced the capture of the town from the Islamic State (IS) group a day earlier
United Nations Russia, China veto UN resolution on Syria sanctions
Erdogan said nobody had the right to set the army against the government and warned: "Whoever tries to set us against one another will pay a price."
Erdogan Turkish president says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report
Gordon Messenger visited Moscow for military talks with Russian counterpart Alexander Zhuravlyov
In Moscow Russia and UK hold high-level military talks in Moscow
Zoya Svetova writes for opposition media, such as New Times magazine, with many articles focusing on prisoner abuse
In Russia Investigators raid opposition journalist's flat