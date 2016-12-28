Home > World >

In Tunisia :  5 dead as train slams into bus near Tunis

In Tunisia 5 dead as train slams into bus near Tunis

The ministry said in a statement that five people were killed and another 34 taken to hospital, many with serious injuries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tunisian security officers inspect the wreckage after a train smashed into a bus near Sidi Fathallah, on December 28, 2016 play

Tunisian security officers inspect the wreckage after a train smashed into a bus near Sidi Fathallah, on December 28, 2016

(AFP)

In Tunisia Security forces warn of returning jihadis
In Vatican Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas
In Tunisia Citizens protest against return of jihadists
Anis Amri Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video
Anis Amri IS says man shot in Milan was Berlin attacker
Anis Amri Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
Anis Amri Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
Anis Amri Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
Anis Amri Berlin truck suspect killed in Italy shootout
Christmas Eve Pilgrims flood Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem

At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured on Wednesday when a train slammed into a public bus near Tunis, the Tunisian interior ministry said.

The bus was torn in two when it was struck on the tracks around 7:00 am local time (0600 GMT) near Sidi Fathallah, about 10 kilometres (six miles) south of the Tunisian capital.

The ministry said in a statement that five people were killed and another 34 taken to hospital, many with serious injuries.

Local radio station Mosaique FM reported at least 42 injured.

The bus belonged to the public transport service of the town of Nabeul, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Tunis.

"An investigation has been opened to understand the circumstances... and to determine responsibility," said Hassen Miaadi, the director of communications for the national railway company.

Authorities in Tunisia have called for greater caution on the roads following accidents including a collision between a bus and a lorry in August that killed 16 people and injured 85.

In a 2015 report from the World Health Organization, Tunisia had the second worst traffic death rate per capita in North Africa behind war-torn Libya.

Tunisia logged 24.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from previous years, less than Libya's 73.4 but far more than 2.9 in the United Kingdom.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
2 In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?bullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

null
Donald Trump Trump Tower evacuated over suspicious package
Qualcomm building
Qualcomm South Korea fines US chipmaker 1 trillion won
A family takes part in a protest march towards Trump Tower in New York to mark International Migrants Day
In US Young migrants living in limbo, awaiting Trump's move
The roadside bomb attack on Fakuri Behishti is the latest in a series targetting Afghan lawmakers
In Afghanistan Blast in Kabul hits MP's vehicle, three wounded