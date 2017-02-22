In The United States Govt targets millions in sweeping deportation plan

Rights groups labeled the move a "witch hunt," warning that mass deportations would damage families with deep roots in the US.

  • Published:
The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly, said a crackdown on illegal immigrants was needed to tackle a problem that has "overwhelmed" government resources play

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly, said a crackdown on illegal immigrants was needed to tackle a problem that has "overwhelmed" government resources

(ICE/AFP/File)

Milo Yiannopoulos Far-right firebrand quits Breitbart over pedophilia remarks
In France Le Pen film takes aim at far-right momentum
Trump US President's security advisor McMaster: Gulf War tank battle star
Trump 'Demonising' policies of the US President and other leaders pose great danger for the world - Amnesty says
Nikki Haley Envoy at UN warns Russia, says US stands firm on NATO, EU
Egypt, Jordan Countries say no concessions on a Palestinian state
Donald Trump US President denounces 'horrible' anti-Semitic threats
Bashar al-Assad US says Syria talks remain focused on 'political transition'
Ivanka Trump First Daughter calls for tolerance after threats on Jewish centers
Milo Yiannopoulos Far-right firebrand in trouble over pedophilia remarks

The Trump administration issued tough new orders for a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigrants, putting nearly all of the country's 11 million undocumented foreigners in its crosshairs.

The orders sent shivers through US immigrant communities, where millions of people who have spent years building families and livelihoods in the country, most of them from Mexico and Central America, were seriously threatened with deportation for the first time in decades.

Rights groups labeled the move a "witch hunt," warning that mass deportations would damage families with deep roots in the United States and hurt the economy.

But John Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who issued the new orders in two memos, said they were necessary to address a problem that has "overwhelmed" government resources.

"The surge of illegal immigration at the southern border has overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States," he said in one of the memos.

Memos issued by Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly order border and immigration officials to deport as quickly as possible any illegal immigrants they find play

Memos issued by Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly order border and immigration officials to deport as quickly as possible any illegal immigrants they find

(AFP/File)

 

Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned the new guidelines will "harm national security and public safety."

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said he refused to turn the city's police officers into immigration agents or its jails into "holding pens for deportation policy that will only undermine the inclusiveness that has helped make New York city the safest big city in the nation."

Expedited deportations

The new rules make it easier for border patrol and immigration officers to quickly deport any illegal immigrants they find, with only a few exceptions, principally children.

The priority will remain undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, as well as anyone who has been charged or potentially faces criminal charges.

However, people deemed as low priority for deportation by the previous administration of Barack Obama -- generally anyone not tied to a crime -- are no longer protected.

"With extremely limited exceptions, DHS will not exempt classes or categories of removal aliens from potential enforcement," the memos said.

"All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to enforcement proceedings, up to and including removal from the United States."

The memos followed up on President Donald Trump's order, issued just after his January 20 inauguration, for authorities to crack down on illegal immigration by tightening enforcement and building a wall along the nearly 2,000-mile (3,145-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier.

Donald Trump ordered the construction of a wall along the nearly 2,000-mile-long US-Mexico border shortly after he was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States play

Donald Trump ordered the construction of a wall along the nearly 2,000-mile-long US-Mexico border shortly after he was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States

(AFP)

 

In the memos, Kelly ordered immediate action to begin planning the wall. He also ordered the hiring of 15,000 more officers for the Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies.

The move comes ahead of meetings this week between Kelly and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico, in which illegal immigration and border security will be key topics.

Sharp policy shift

The turn in policy follows years in which the Obama and George W. Bush administrations, sought to find a way with Congress to allow most of the long-term illegal immigrants to stay in the country.

"Sanctuary" cities such as Los Angeles have come under fire from Trump's administration for vowing not to cooperate with US Federal authorities in the deportation of illegal immigrants play

"Sanctuary" cities such as Los Angeles have come under fire from Trump's administration for vowing not to cooperate with US Federal authorities in the deportation of illegal immigrants

(AFP)

 

But Trump campaigned for the White House on a promise to crack down on what he characterized as a source of widespread crime and a drag on the economy.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump "wanted to take the shackles off" officials enforcing the laws.

DHS said there are more than 534,000 pending immigration cases in the courts nationwide, and that agents have apprehended more than 93,000 people trying to sneak into the country in October and November alone.

That work "has significantly strained DHS resources," it said.

While Spicer said the policy could evolve beyond the DHS memos, there was no indication of what form those changes could take.

'Mass deportation policy'

Pro-immigrant groups, already nervous after hundreds were arrested in a series of ICE raids on immigrant "sanctuary cities" two weeks ago, expressed shock and outrage.

At the Statue of Liberty in New York a banner reading "refugees welcome" was unfurled.

"Secretary Kelly has unleashed an unprecedented witch hunt on millions of immigrant families," said Angelica Salas, executive director for the Los Angeles-based Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

"These guidelines represent an unlawful, expedited process, a dragnet, to remove undocumented immigrants living and working in the US. This is a dastardly approach to a very human issue."

Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants' Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, predicted strong legal challenges to the new policy.

"These memos confirm that the Trump administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the wellbeing of our communities and even protections for vulnerable children, in pursuit of a hyper-aggressive mass deportation policy," he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un China's move puts onus on US in North Korea impassebullet

World

Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed will be sworn-in at a ceremony in the highly-secured airport zone to avoid an attack by Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab group
In Somalia Mogadishu on lockdown for president's inauguration
Milo Yiannopoulos holds a press conference in New York on February 21, 2017
Milo Yiannopoulos Far-right firebrand quits Breitbart over pedophilia remarks
Yemen government forces launched an offensive in January to try to recapture the Red Sea coastline, which had previously been almost entirely in rebel hands
In Yemen Top commander killed as rebels hit back
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 22, 2017]