In The Philippines Pirates kill Vietnamese sailor, kidnap six others

The MV Giang Hai was attacked by pirates Sunday near the southernmost Philippine island of Baguan near the Malaysian coast.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pirates have attacked a Vietnamese-flagged cargo ship off the southern Philippines play

Pirates have attacked a Vietnamese-flagged cargo ship off the southern Philippines

(AFP/File)

Kim Dotcom Megaupload CEO eligible for US extradition
In Ecuador Body of tortoise 'Lonesome George' returned to Galapagos Islands
Trump US warns of growing piracy risk off West Africa
Duterte Philippines' President wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings
In Iceland Pirate Party to try to form government
In Iceland Left-green alliance fails to form government
In Philippines German sailors abducted, killed - military
Benin Nation's anti-piracy fight gives maritime nation 'life insurance'
Sea Pirates 7 Russians, 1 Ukrainian kidnapped off Nigerian coast
In Somalia Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel with 15 crew, says official

Pirates have attacked a Vietnamese-flagged cargo ship off the southern Philippines, killing one seaman and abducting at least six others in a region notorious for such attacks, officials said Monday.

The MV Giang Hai was attacked by pirates Sunday near the southernmost Philippine island of Baguan near the Malaysian coast, said coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo.

Philippine coast guard speedboats reached the scene but found one Vietnamese dead and at least six others abducted, said military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo.

Arevalo said it was too early to say if the attackers were members of the Abu Sayyaf, a Filipino Muslim extremist group that has been abducting people for ransom in the south for decades.

The waters between Malaysia and the southern Philippines have become increasingly dangerous in recent years as Filipino Muslim extremists have taken to piracy, boarding ships and seizing seamen for ransom.

Maritime officials have warned of an emerging "Somalia-type" situation in the waters if the attacks are not addressed.

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said earlier this month that his country plans to ask longstanding defence ally the United States to hold joint exercises in the southern waters.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also urged China to launch patrols off the piracy-plagued waters.

The International Maritime Bureau said in January the number of maritime kidnappings hit a 10-year high in 2016, with waters off the southern Philippines becoming increasingly dangerous.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

 
South Sudan Country suffering 'man-made' famine
France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen discussed the refugee crisis during her visit to Lebanon, on February 20, 2017
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate in Lebanon for first head of state meeting
Fresh fighting in eastern Ukraine has cast a shadow over a new ceasefire deal
In Ukraine Soldier killed in clashes despite ceasefire
 
Rodrigo Duterte Ex-police aide reveals Philippines' President ordered murders