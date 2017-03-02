In The Philippines Naked prisoners in jail cause uproar

With the photos gaining traction on social media, human rights groups voiced concern.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inmates of the Cebu provincial jail sit naked in a courtyard while their cells are searched for illegal drugs and contraband play

Inmates of the Cebu provincial jail sit naked in a courtyard while their cells are searched for illegal drugs and contraband

(PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY REGIONAL OFFICE 7/AFP)

Rodrigo Duterte Philippine police will return to drug war, says President
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines' President sorry for dead German hostage
Abu Sayyaf Pro-Islamic State militants re-emerge as Philippine nightmare
In Geneva Philippine envoy vows to 'destroy criminals' in UN speech
Jurgen Kantner German hostage beheaded by Philippines Islamists
In Manila Thousands protest as Duterte jails top critic
Leila de Lima Top Philippine critic of Duterte's drug war arrested, but defiant
Leila de Lima Top Philippine drug war critic dodges arrest at Senate
Trump 'Demonising' policies of the US President and other leaders pose great danger for the world - Amnesty says
Rodrigo Duterte New witness emerges in Philippine President's death squad probe

Photos showing hundreds of prisoners in a Philippine jail sitting naked while being searched for contraband have triggered accusations of further rights abuses in President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs.

The inmates of the Cebu provincial jail were woken before dawn on Tuesday, herded into the jail's quadrangle and forced to strip while anti-drug agents, police and military searched their cells, prison officer Rafael Espina told AFP.

Photos released by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and provincial police showed the inmates sitting naked and cross legged in neat rows on the concrete quadrangle, illuminated by spotlights, as armed police guarded them.

A statement released by the drug enforcement agency said the raid had netted "several packets" of methamphetamines and marijuana leaves, as well as knives and mobile phones.

With the photos gaining traction on social media, human rights groups voiced concern.

"This incident clearly amounts to cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment of prisoners," Amnesty International said in a statement.

Amnesty cited United Nations' standards and Philippine laws in highlighting the obligation of authorities to ensure prisoners were not subjected to torture or ill-treatment.

Human Rights Watch also said international standards prohibited searches that intimidated or unnecessarily intruded upon a prisoner's privacy.

"The conduct of these searches -- out in the open and permitting photographs to be taken -- was inhuman and degrading and violated the prisoners' rights to privacy," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency spokesman Derrick Carreon said the stripping of the inmates was on the order of the provincial governor and the guards.

"We just provide technical expertise," he said.

Provincial government information officer Jethro Bacolod told AFP the mass stripping was "an SOP", or standard operating procedure for raids to detect contraband.

He said the prison warden had been sacked because of the contraband that was found during the raid.

The Cebu prison became famous in 2007 due to popular YouTube videos showing inmates performing choreographed dances to hits such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller".

Duterte has been waging a controversial war on drugs that has seen police and unidentified assailants kill thousands of people over the past eight months.

Amnesty has warned the killings may amount to a crime against humanity.

Duterte, who remains popular with many Filipinos, has said human rights must take a backseat to defeating the much greater menace of illegal drugs ravaging society.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Indonesia Man collapses after caning for breaking Islamic lawbullet
3 Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book dealbullet

World

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive for a meeting in Hanoi with family members of Japanese veterans living in Vietnam on March 2, 2017
Akihito Japan emperor meets Vietnam kin of Tokyo's WWII soldiers
Sweden is not a NATO member but has signed the body's Partnership for Peace programme to develop military cooperation between NATO and non-member countries
In Sweden Govt to bring back conscription, says report
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz (C) is making the first visit by a Saudi monarch to Indonesia in almost 50 years as part of a tour of Asia
King Salman Saudi monarch urges fight against terrorism on Indonesia trip
Emmanuel Macron, the pro-business candidate making fast progress in the French presidential election campaign, unveils his policy programmes on Thursday as he seeks to capitalise on his conservative rival's woes
Emmanuel Macron French centrist candidate sets out goals as rightwing rival struggles