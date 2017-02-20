In The Philippines Fourteen students dead in bus accident

Almost 40 others including the bus driver were injured in the accident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The bus's brakes appeared to have failed, according to Philippine police, which resulted in the fatal collision with the electricity post in Tanay play

The bus's brakes appeared to have failed, according to Philippine police, which resulted in the fatal collision with the electricity post in Tanay

(AFP)

Imelda Marcos Former Philippine first lady loses bid to reclaim jewels
In Philippine Church in 'show of force' against drug killings
In Lagos Three dead in bus crash
In Philippines More murders in drug war despite police pull-back
In Philippines Six dead after strong quake shakes southern area
In Philippines Duterte defends drugs war, rejects advice of ex-Colombia president
In Philippines Fire engulfs slum, thousands homeless

Fourteen college students on a camping trip were killed and dozens injured on Monday when their bus slammed into an electricity post in a mountainous area of the Philippines, police said.

The bus, rented by a Manila private school, was taking over 50 teenage students and an instructor on the trip when the driver lost control on a downhill slope in the town of Tanay, said regional police spokesman Superintendent Chitadel Gaoiran.

The impact with the concrete post caved in the front of the bus and scattered parts of the engine on the roadside.

Almost 40 others including the bus driver were injured in the accident, said Bong Bati, the civil defence officer at Tanay in Rizal province east of Manila.

"There were some victims who are seriously injured that need to be transferred to a bigger hospital," he added.

Some students said they smelt burning before the crash but the cause of the accident is still undetermined, police said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen discussed the refugee crisis during her visit to Lebanon, on February 20, 2017
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate in Lebanon for first head of state meeting
Fresh fighting in eastern Ukraine has cast a shadow over a new ceasefire deal
In Ukraine Soldier killed in clashes despite ceasefire
 
Rodrigo Duterte Ex-police aide reveals Philippines' President ordered murders
Pirates have attacked a Vietnamese-flagged cargo ship off the southern Philippines
In The Philippines Pirates kill Vietnamese sailor, kidnap six others