In Thailand 12 dead as torrential rains submerge south

It is high season for tourists who flock to the kingdom's island resorts, powering a crucial sector of the economy.

  • Published:
At least 12 people have died in Thailand as heavy rains continue to batter the flood-ravaged south with water roof-high in some areas play

At least 12 people have died in Thailand as heavy rains continue to batter the flood-ravaged south with water roof-high in some areas

(AFP/File)

In Thailand 6 dead as floods spark chaos in south
In Malaysia Thousands still stranded after floods
In India Mine collapse toll rises to 17 as rescue effort continues
In DR Congo Floods kill at least 50 - provincial governor
In Philippines Thousands flee Christmas Day typhoon
Christmas Eve Pilgrims flood Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem
Philippines Country urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon
In Congo At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods
In Ghana Five killed in gas station blast
Trump 5 questions on China-North Korea relations

Heavy rains continued to hammer Thailand's flood-ravaged south on Saturday, bringing the death toll up to 12 and leaving thousands of villages partially submerged, authorities said.

The flooding, which was roof-high in some areas, has affected more than 700,000 people since it started a week ago, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

At least 12 people have died, according to the ministry and local officials, with the rain turning roads into rivers, inundating farmland and damaging more than 1,500 schools in the region.

The downpour is expected to persist for at least two more days, according to Thailand's Meteorological Department, which warned of flash floods.

"The situation is very bad today and tomorrow. It's still raining heavily," said Junjuda Pornsri, a meterological official.

Military bases across the region have been mobilised to help evacuate flood victims, provide temporary shelters and distribute emergency aid, the government said.

Thailand floods play

Thailand floods

(AFP)

In hard-hit Nakhon Si Thammarat province, two army helicopters were deployed to airlift food to families trapped inside their homes in Cha-uat district.

Bapha Suthiphanya, a 60-year-old who has spent the past three nights in a makeshift government shelter in the district, said she was forced to evacuate her home after the waters rose above her head.

"I was so shocked and scared. I've never seen water like this and I also can not swim," she told AFP.

Peak tourist season

The monsoon rains are unusually heavy for this time of year in Thailand, which normally sees a three-month stretch of relatively dry and cool weather starting in November.

It is high season for tourists who flock to the kingdom's island resorts, powering a crucial sector of the economy.

But the deluge has already disrupted beach holidays in several traveller hotspots, including the popular islands of Samui and Phangan.

Hundreds of tourists have had their flights delayed, while train and bus services on the mainland have also been suspended.

Yet some travellers are refusing to let the storm stop the fun, with photos doing the rounds on social media of tourists coasting through flooded streets on pool floats.

Neighbouring Malaysia was also hit by severe flooding earlier this week, with thousands stranded in relief centres in two northeastern states.

But by Saturday, the number of evacuees in Kelantan and Terengganu had dropped to about 13,500, from almost 23,000 Wednesday, as weather conditions improved and authorities forecast less rainfall over the weekend.

Prime Minister Najib Razak visited Kelantan on Saturday and met with people seeking shelter at a relief centre.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch listbullet
2 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
3 Obama US President breaks down in tears as he recounts worst day in...bullet

World

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will visit Houston and San Francisco in the United States while on a nine-day trip to ally nations in Central America
Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan president heads to US as Beijing watches
Israeli security forces and medics gather next to a flatbed truck at the site of a ramming attack in Jerusalem, on January 8, 2017
In Israel 4 soldiers dead in Jerusalem truck 'attack'
View of a park shot through a windshield covered in snow, in Berlin on January 7, 2017
In Europe At least 23 people die in cold snap
British Prime Minister Theresa May took office on July 14
Theresa May UK will have 'control over borders' after Brexit - PM