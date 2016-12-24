Home > World >

In Syria :  Two dead in blast at Aleppo ammo store

In Syria Two dead in blast at Aleppo ammo store

State news agency SANA said the explosion took place at a school that had been transformed into "an ammunitions and explosive devices warehouse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Residents use a tractor to collect belongings in the former rebel-held Zebdiye district in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 23, 2016 after government forces retook control of the whole embattled city Syrian troops cemented their hold on Aleppo after retaking full control of the city, as residents anxious to return to their homes moved through its ruined streets. play

Residents use a tractor to collect belongings in the former rebel-held Zebdiye district in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 23, 2016 after government forces retook control of the whole embattled city Syrian troops cemented their hold on Aleppo after retaking full control of the city, as residents anxious to return to their homes moved through its ruined streets.

(AFP)

In Syria Vehicles still leaving Aleppo after overnight evacuation
In Syria Fall of Aleppo shines harsh light on UN
Andrei Karlov Russia bids farewell to slain Turkey envoy
In Syria UN inquiry unable to ID perpetrators of aid convoy bombing
In Syria Aleppo evacutions continue, 'last convoys' expected
In Idlib Displaced Syrians bemoan 'open-air prison'
The cold-blooded killer of Russia's Turkey envoy
In Aleppo Snow and delays as last evacuees wait to leave
Erdogan Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets President at Ankara palace
In Aleppo 4,000 rebels leave in 'last stages' of evacuation

Two people were killed Saturday in a blast at an ammunitions warehouse formerly used by rebels in the battered Syrian city of Aleppo, state media reported.

State news agency SANA said the explosion took place at a school that had been transformed into "an ammunitions and explosive devices warehouse left behind by terrorist groups in the Sukkari neighbourhood".

Citing a police source, it said another 33 people were wounded in the blast, four of them critically, but did not specify whether they were civilians or government troops.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also reported two killed in the Sukkari warehouse, but said the blast took place as army troops were dismantling explosives.

The Britain-based monitor said one other person was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated in a home in the Ansari district.

Since declaring Aleppo fully under its control on Thursday, Syria's army has been sweeping through former rebel neighbourhoods in search of explosives and mines.

President Bashar al-Assad's win in Aleppo is the most devastating blow to rebel forces since the uprising erupted in March 2011.

For more than four years, the northern city was divided between opposition fighters in the east and regime forces in the west.

On Saturday, six civilians were killed in air strikes on the rebel-held town of Atareb, west of Aleppo city, the Observatory said.

At least two children were among the dead, according to the monitor.

It could not immediately specify who had carried out the air raids, but Russian and regime warplanes typically carry out raids in Aleppo province.

An AFP correspondent in Atareb said military aircraft could be seen circling above the town and a nearby village throughout the day.

Moscow launched its air war in support of Assad's forces in September 2015, marking a major turning point in the regime's fight against rebel groups.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan planebullet
2 Yahya Jammeh West African forces on alert in case Gambia’s Jammeh hangs onbullet
3 Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President flirts with an ominous idea...bullet

World

 
In Libya Passengers of hijacked Libyan plane arrive Tripoli
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.
Obama President explains US rejection of Trump's veto advice on UN's Israel/Palestinian Resolution
DRCongo President Joseph Kabila's second and final term ended December 20, but he has shown no intention of leaving, sparking protests that have left at least 40 dead
Congo Crisis All-night talks fail to reach deal
Protesters wearing Santa Claus outfits attend a rally calling for the immediate removal of South Korea's impeached president Park Geun-Hye in downtown Seoul on December 24, 2016
In South Korea Protesters pushing for Park ouster