In Syria Rebels announce freeze of talks about peace negotiations

The rebels said they "respected the ceasefire across the whole of Syria .. but the regime and its allies have not stopped shooting

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syrian men inspect the rubble of a destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, on December 30, 2016 play

Syrian men inspect the rubble of a destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, on December 30, 2016

(AFP/File)

Hollande France's President in Iraq to review war on IS
Antonio Guterres New UN chief aims to make 2017 'a year for peace'
In Turkey A year of deadly attacks
Syria Russia seeks UN backing for Syria truce
Hajj Saudi invites rival Iran for talks on pilgrimage return
Morocco Government arrests 5 for 'celebrating' Russia envoy death
In Syria Main opposition group backs ceasefire deal
In Syria Truce ushered in despite isolated clashes
Vladmir Putin US sanctions Russia over vote hacking
In Syria Clashes test fragile truce brokered by Russia, Turkey

About 10 Syrian rebel groups announced Monday they were suspending talks about planned peace negotiations this month in the Kazakh capital Astana, due to "violations" by Damascus of a four-day old truce.

"As these violations are continuing, the rebel factions announce... the freezing of all discussion linked to the Astana negotiations," they said in a joint statement, referring to talks planned for late January organised by Russia, which supports the Syrian regime, and Turkey and Iran which back the rebels.

The rebels said they "respected the ceasefire across the whole of Syria .. but the regime and its allies have not stopped shooting and have launched major and frequent violations, notably in the (rebel) regions of Wadi Barada and Eastern Ghouta", both in the province of Damascus, they said.

"Despite repeated questions put to the regime's backer," Russia, "these violations continue, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of people," said the statement.

For the last two weeks, even before the start of a global truce brokered by Ankara and Moscow with a view to enabling the Astana talks to take place, Syria's air force has launched almost daily bombing raids on Wadi Barada, some 15 km (10 miles) from Damascus.

The regime of President Bashar al-Assad is trying to seize control of the region which supplies the main drinking water for four million inhabitants of the capital and surrounding areas.

On Monday, the Syrian army and militant Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah advanced to the outskirts of Ain al-Fijeh, the primary water source in the area, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

"Any (advance) on the ground goes against the (ceasefire) agreement and if things don't return to how they were before, the accord will be considered null and void," added the rebel statement.

The ceasefire, which has been in force since midnight Thursday, is the latest truce in the nearly six-year war which has killed more than 310,000 people.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Teodorin Obiang Playboy son of Equatorial Guinea leader goes on trial in...bullet
2 In China World's highest bridge opensbullet
3 In Gambia Govt shut popular independent radio station, Teranga FMbullet

World

Hong Kong's former chief executive Donald Tsang arrives at the High Court with his wife Selina Tsang on the first day of his corruption trial
In Hong Kong Former leader pleads not guilty over corruption
Demonstrators protest the rise in fuel prices in Mexico City
In Mexico More protests over gasoline price hike
US President-elect Donald Trump faces huge challenges as he prepares to enter the White House, with many wondering if he will rely on the advice of established Republicans like chief of staff-designate Reince Priebus or turn to novices
Trump White House to test President-elect's leadership chops
Nine judges of South Korea's Constitutional Court attend the first full hearing on whether to confirm the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye
Park Geun-Hye South Korea president stays away from impeachment hearing