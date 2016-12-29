In Syria :  Main opposition group backs ceasefire deal

Iran and its allied Lebanese Hezbollah movement back the Syrian government in the conflict of more than five years.
“The coalition calls on various opposition groups to implement the ceasefire agreement and foil any attempt by Iran and its militias to return to escalation,’’ Samir Nashar, a member of the West-backed alliance said.
Iran and its allied Lebanese Hezbollah movement back the Syrian government in the conflict of more than five years.
“The Free Syrian Army will abide by the truce, but it will retaliate for any breach,’’ Nashar adds, referring to the armed wing of the coalition.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.