In Syria :  Main opposition group backs ceasefire deal

In Syria Main opposition group backs ceasefire deal

Iran and its allied Lebanese Hezbollah movement back the Syrian government in the conflict of more than five years.

Map of Syria showing which fighting force controls which area, following reports of a ceasefire play

Map of Syria showing which fighting force controls which area, following reports of a ceasefire

The Syrian National Coalition, a main opposition grouping, on Thursday backs the ceasefire deal and calls on rebel fighters to abide by the nationwide truce.

“The coalition calls on various opposition groups to implement the ceasefire agreement and foil any attempt by Iran and its militias to return to escalation,’’ Samir Nashar, a member of the West-backed alliance said.

“The Free Syrian Army will abide by the truce, but it will retaliate for any breach,’’ Nashar adds, referring to the armed wing of the coalition. 

