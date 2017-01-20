In Syria IS group carry out new demolitions at Palmyra

During its first occupation of the city between May 2015 and March last year, IS notoriously used it as a venue of public executions

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Roman amphitheatre in the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria, pictured on March 31, 2016 play

The Roman amphitheatre in the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria, pictured on March 31, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Syria More than 40 jihadists killed in air strikes - monitor
Assad Syria's President says Astana talks will focus on ceasefire
In Iraq Top commander announces 'liberation' of east Mosul
In Turkey Istanbul nightclub suspect 'received orders from IS'
In Syria Key rebel group says will not join Astana talks
Syria Iran 'hostile' to US involvement in Syria talks
In Egypt Government keen to save Saudi ties after islands ruling
In Libya 'Dozens' of IS fighters killed in US B-2 strikes

Jihadists of the Islamic State group have demolished two more treasured monuments in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra a month after recapturing it from government forces, the antiquities chief said Friday.

"Local sources told us that 10 days ago Daesh destroyed the tetrapylon," a 16 columned structure that marked one end of the ancient city's colonnade, Maamoun Abdulkarim told AFP using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"Yesterday (Thursday), we received satellite photographs from our colleagues at Boston University showing damage to the facade of the Roman amphitheatre," he added.

Before being forced out of Palmyra in a Russian-backed offensive in March last year, IS carried out a campaign of destruction at the city's UNESCO-listed world heritage site, razing treasured temples and tower tombs.

The tetrapylon, built during the rule of the Roman Emperor Diocletian in the 3rd Century AD, consisted of four sets of four pillars each supporting massive stone cornices.

It was a type of monument often constructed by the Romans to mark key crossroads but that at Palmyra was regarded as one of the greatest.

The monument had suffered considerable damage over the centuries and only one of the 16 pillars was still standing in its original Egyptian pink granite. The rest were cement replicas erected by the antiquities department in 1963.

The Roman amphitheatre dates to the 1st Century AD. During its first occupation of the city between May 2015 and March last year, IS notoriously used it as a venue of public executions and one of its walls was riddled with bullet holes.

"From the first day, I was bracing myself for a terrible outcome," Abdulkarim said.

"We had already witnessed the terror of the first occupation and frankly I had never thought that the city would be occupied for a second time.

"The battle for Palmyra is cultural not political. I have never understood how the international community and the main players in the Syria conflict could accept the fall of Palmyra."

The city's recapture by IS late last year gave the jihadists a propaganda boost as they faced assaults on two of their key strongholds -- Raqa in Syria and Iraq's second city Mosul.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet

World

Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting the war ahead of the start of the Astana peace talks, on January 19, 2017, in the rebel-held town of Binnish, Idlib province
In Syria More than 40 jihadists killed in air strikes - monitor
Scotland voted in 2014 by a margin of 55 to 45 percent to stay in the United Kingdom
Brexit 'Clock is ticking' on Scottish independence vote
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 20, 2017]
Police stand guard near the cordoned-off Victoria Embankment in London on January 19, 2017, following the discovery of a suspected World War II bomb in the River Thames between Westminster Bridge and Waterloo Bridge
In London Royal Navy disposes of suspected WWII bomb