In Syria Damascus says Israel missiles caused airbase explosions

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there had been eight blasts around the base as missiles hit ammunition warehouses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flames and smoke rise from the Mazzeh airbase on the outskirts of Damascus following what the Syrian army said were Israeli missile strikes play

Flames and smoke rise from the Mazzeh airbase on the outskirts of Damascus following what the Syrian army said were Israeli missile strikes

(AFP)

Sudan US to lift some sanctions against country - officials
In Turkey Russian government agrees US should attend Syria talks
In Syria Russia, Turkey agree to 'coordinate' strikes
Khalifa Haftar Libyan strongman visits Russian aircraft carrier
Human Rights Watch Body's report warns Trump-style populism threatens democracy
In Syria Governor reveals deal to restore Damascus water
In Burkina Faso Gunmen in 2016 terror attack contacted from Syrian phone - says prosecutor

The Syrian army said on Friday that Israeli missile strikes caused a series of explosions at an airbase outside Damascus before dawn.

"In a desperate attempt to support terrorist organisations, Israeli enemy aircraft launched missiles from the north of Lake Tiberias (the Sea of Galilee) at 00:25 am (2225 GMT Thursday)," a military source told the state SANA news agency.

"The Syrian armed forces warns the Israeli enemy of the repercussions of this blatant aggression, and insists on continuing the war on terrorism to eliminate it," the source added.

The Israeli army had no comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP earlier on Friday.

An AFP correspondent heard several explosions and saw a large fire inside the Mazzeh airbase on the western outskirts of Damascus, with smoke ​visible across the capital.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitoring group, said there had been eight blasts around the base as missiles hit ammunition warehouses.

Since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, the government has accused Israel of carrying multiple strikes on its territory, including in the Mazzeh area.

Several have targeted Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an Israeli archfoe whose fighters have been supporting the Syrian army against rebels whom the government of President Bashar al-Assad regards as "terrorists."

Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating war in 2006.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

View on January 9, 2017, of the graves at Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery of the inmates killed in the recent riots in prisons in Manaus, Brazil
Brazil Human Rights Watch slams Brazil police, prison abuses
Indonesian President-Joko Widodo
In Indonesia As Sharia experiment becomes a model, secular face slips
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir
Omar Al Bashir Sudanese president leaves hospital after heart procedure
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 13, 2017]