In Syria :  Ceasefire involves more than 60,000 rebels

The process did not include UN-designated terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Fatah al-Sham Front.
Shoigu, however, said the process did not include UN-designated terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Fatah al-Sham Front.
Russia, Turkey and Iran will help guarantee that the “fragile’’ ceasefire is observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Russia also intends to reduce its military presence in Syria, Putin said.
The Minister expressed hope that the United States under Donald Trump, who would be inaugurated as president in January, would join the Russian-backed initiative in Syria.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.