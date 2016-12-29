Home > World >

In Syria :  Ceasefire involves more than 60,000 rebels

The process did not include UN-designated terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Fatah al-Sham Front.

  Published:
More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011

(AFP)

The Syrian ceasefire involves more than 60,000 rebels, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says.

Shoigu, however, said the process did not include UN-designated terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Fatah al-Sham Front.

Russia, Turkey and Iran will help guarantee that the “fragile’’ ceasefire is observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia also intends to reduce its military presence in Syria, Putin said.

The Minister expressed hope that the United States under Donald Trump, who would be inaugurated as president in January, would join the Russian-backed initiative in Syria.

