In Sweden Suicides among Afghan teens after tougher asylum rules

In the past two weeks, seven asylum seekers, have tried to kill themselves at different refugee housing centres across Sweden.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Refugees sleep outside the entrance of the Swedish Migration Agency's arrival center for asylum seekers at Jagersro in Malmo, Sweden, in November 2015 play

Refugees sleep outside the entrance of the Swedish Migration Agency's arrival center for asylum seekers at Jagersro in Malmo, Sweden, in November 2015

(TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/File)

In Afghanistan 6 Red Cross workers killed in attack
In Afghanistan Repatriation and displacement overwhelms war-torn country
In Afghanistan Suicide bomber attacks Supreme Court, kills at least 19
Afghanistan Avalanche Villagers dig with 'any tools possible' for survivors
In Afghanistan Civilian casualties hit record high in 2016: UN
In Afghan Avalanche toll rises to 20
In Afghanistan 5 UAE officials among 56 killed in bombings
In Afghanistan Death toll from avalanche rises to 100
Germany sends second batch of Afghan refugees to Kabul
In Pakistan Bomb blast kills at least 20

A wave of suicides among teenage Afghan migrants in Sweden after it introduced stricter asylum rules has sparked concern among refugee workers and volunteers, they said Wednesday.

In the past two weeks, seven asylum seekers, all unaccompanied minors, have tried to kill themselves at different refugee housing centres across Sweden.

Three of them died, all Afghan teenagers aged under 18, said Mahboba Madadi, who works closely with unaccompanied asylum seekers for a non-profit group.

"They're afraid of being expelled and have no hope," Madadi told AFP.

In a revised security assessment published in December, the Swedish Migration Board deemed some regions of Afghanistan "less dangerous" despite "increasing violence" in the war-torn country. The assessment has made it easier for authorities to expel rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan.

"There are parts of Afghanistan where one can return," a spokesman at the Swedish Migration Board told AFP.

He said rejected asylum seekers under 18 will not be sent back to Afghanistan if they do not have family members or acquaintances to take care of them.

Sara Edvardson Ehrnborg, a teacher who also volunteers for a non-profit group helping refugees, said unaccompanied Afghan migrants were increasingly worried their asylum applications would be rejected.

Loneliness and lack of affection in asylum homes could also trigger the teens to end their lives, according to Madadi.

"They're not happy in the homes. They're kids who need someone who shows them love," she said, expressing concerns that more asylum seekers would attempt suicide.

"We are extremely worried and we want the Swedish government to do something about this," she added.

Sweden took in the highest number of refugees per capita in Europe in 2015, registering 160,000 asylum applications.

Last year, the Scandinavian country granted 2,100 Afghan minors asylum and rejected 600 others.

Sweden is an attractive destination for unaccompanied minors due to its free education system and health care.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Police hunt authors of anti-pope postersbullet
2 In South Sudan More than 52,000 flee fighting in one monthbullet
3 Julian Assange WikiLeaks founder urges UK, Sweden to 'restore his...bullet

World

Spanish leftwing party Podemos' leader Pablo Iglesias (R) and Podemos' representative Inigo Errejon are seen at the Spanish Congress, in Madrid during the parliamentary investiture debate to vote through a prime minister in October 2016
In Spain Once inseparable, Podemos chief and deputy in merciless duel
A new Israeli law legalises dozens of wildcat settlement outposts such as Kfar Tapuah West
In Israel Top court petitioned to strike down settler law
Anti-Rohingya protesters rally at Yangon's Thilawa port as the Malaysian ship carrying relief aid for Rohingya Muslims arrives on February 9, 2017
Rohingya Protests greet Malaysia aid ship
Rebel fighters queue to enter an armoured vehicle near the town of Bizaah northeast of the city of Al-Bab on February 4, 2017
Al-Bab Turkey says targeting IS-held Raqa, claims progress in battle