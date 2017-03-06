In Sudan Rights activists jailed in spy, fake reports case

A Sudanese court on Sunday sentenced three human rights activists to a year each in jail after convicting them of publishing fake reports or spying, their lawyer said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rights activists Khalafalla Al-Afif, Midhat Hamdan and Mustafa Adam were arrested on May 23, 2016 after security agents raided their office in Khartoum play

Rights activists Khalafalla Al-Afif, Midhat Hamdan and Mustafa Adam were arrested on May 23, 2016 after security agents raided their office in Khartoum

(AFP/File)

In Somalia Country reports 110 deaths from drought over 48 hours
Merkel German Chancellor heads to Egypt, Tunisia to reduce migrant flows
Lake Chad UN Security Council visit to draw attention to crisis
South Sudan Aid worries rise for refugees inside Sudan
Mohamed Abdullahi Somali president declares 'national disaster' over drought
Famine What does it feel like to be dying of hunger?
Famine Hiding in swamps, South Sudanese eat little more than lilies
In South Sudan Exhausted refugees flock to transit camp
In Tanzania Govt backs out of plan to publish 'list of gays'
UNHCR With Trump at helm, US takes seat at UN rights council

A Sudanese court on Sunday sentenced three human rights activists to a year each in jail after convicting them of publishing fake reports or spying, their lawyer said.

Khalafalla Al-Afif, Midhat Hamdan and Mustafa Adam were arrested on May 23 last year after security agents raided their office in Khartoum.

The three men worked for the Centre for Training and Human Development (TRACKS), a group providing training in human rights issues.

At a packed hearing attended by Western diplomats and many other rights activists, a judge found the three guilty and gave them each a one-year prison term, an AFP correspondent reported.

"The judge found Khalafalla Al-Afif and Midhat Hamdan guilty of publishing fake reports," defence lawyer Nabil Adeeb told AFP.

"Mustafa Adam was found guilty of spying," he said, adding that each activist was also fined 50,000 Sudanese pounds (about $7,460 [7,020 euros] at the official rate).

However, all three are expected to be freed soon as they have already been in custody for nearly nine months, which under the prison calendar is equivalent to a year.

Adeeb said the defence team will still appeal against Sunday's verdict.

During last year's raid on the group, security agents arrested a total of eight activists, but five were later released.

Global rights groups have regularly defended the three who were detained and called for their release.

The three "have become tragic symbols of the challenges faced by civil society in Sudan," said Alice Mogwe of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) in a statement released ahead of Sunday's sentencing.

"The future of Sudan's civil society is at stake and there are reasons to express deep concerns."

The FIDH said that throughout their trial the three were never presented with any evidence proving their guilt on the charges filed against them.

Global rights groups have regularly accused Sudan's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of detaining human rights workers and opposition politicians.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
2 Senegal, Gambia Countries announce new era of tiesbullet
3 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet

World

French gendarmes block the access to a road where a healthcare card in the name of Charlotte Troadec was discovered by a runner on March 1, 2017, in Dirinon, some 20km east of Brest, western France
In France Sister, brother-in-law in custody in missing family probe
South Korea's defence ministry said that North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" which landed in the East Sea
North Korea Country fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea - Seoul
Malian army soldiers, pro-government militia members and former rebels, predominantly Tuaregs, take part in a joint patrol in Gao in northern Mali in February 2017
In Mali 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base
A Libyan Red Crescent volunteer looks for bodies in February 2017
In Libya Five missing after 122 migrants rescued