In Sri Lanka Seer arrested after predicting leader's death

The 52-year-old former sailor was hauled before magistrates in Colombo on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena (right) pictured in Colombo on December 19, 2016 play

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena (right) pictured in Colombo on December 19, 2016

(AFP)

Boko Haram Suicide bomber 'had a baby strapped to her back'
In Ukraine Global alarm over fighting as death toll hits 19
Francois Fillon Embattled presidential candidate faces elimination in French election
In Asia Sri Lanka hopes to set terms of economic pact with India by year end
UN Body to issue Sri Lanka war crimes report on Wednesday
Mahinda Rajapakse Sri Lanka's ex-leader to lead breakaway from coalition
In Sri Lanka Police arrest ex-leader's brother on suspicion over funds
in Sri Lanka Government detains soldiers in case of missing cartoonist
Sirisena Sri Lanka's nice-guy president channels his inner Machiavelli
In Sri Lanka Ruling party beats Rajapaksa in final results

Sri Lankan police have arrested an astrologer after his prediction that President Maithripala Sirisena would die last week proved to be wide of the mark.

Vijithamuni Rohana de Silva, a 52-year-old former sailor in the Sri Lankan navy, was hauled before magistrates in Colombo on Wednesday where he was granted bail on a bond of two million rupees ($13,300).

"He was arrested following an investigation into a complaint from the media ministry that his false predictions had caused unrest in society," a official who asked not to be named told AFP.

Prosecutors said de Silva wrote a series of blogs over the past six months that foretold Sirisena's death last Thursday, January 26, but the day passed off peacefully for the president.

De Silva is no stranger to the law courts and once served a prison term for being part of an attempt to assassinate the then-Indian premier Rajiv Gandhi while he was visiting the island in 1987.

Sri Lankan politicians place great faith in astrology. Many have their own seers whose predictions are sometimes treated with more deference than the advice of senior aides.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 United States Trump defiant, Obama weighs in as travel ban fury mountsbullet
2 Donald Trump US President declares support for Christians in the...bullet
3 African Union Nigeria signs convention on Cross Border Cooperationbullet

World

Mourners gather in Kiev's Independence (Maidan) Square on February 1, 2017, as servicemen carry the coffins of soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine
In Ukraine Global alarm over fighting as death toll hits 19
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon speaks during a campaign rally in Paris on January 29, 2017
Francois Fillon Embattled presidential candidate faces elimination in French election
Britain has two years to negotiate an EU break-up deal once Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty
Brexit British MPs to hold first vote on bill
Jewish settlers set tyres ablaze at the Amona outpost, northeast of Ramallah, on February 1, 2017
In Israel Police evict settlers from West Bank outpost